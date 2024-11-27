Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Montgomery Co. RWD #2CA, Montgomery County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded boil water advisories for the Montgomery Co. RWD #2CA public water supply systems located in Montgomery County. The advisory took effect on November 22, 2024, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a broken water line resulting in low pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Montgomery Co. RWD #2C A indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact Montgomery Co. RWD #2CA at: 918-842-0084, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

