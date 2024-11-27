Second Public Comment Period for Solar on High-Value Agricultural Land Rules

MAINE, November 27 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 27, 2024

On July 31, 2024, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry (DACF) published draft rules governing a process for permitting solar development on high-value agricultural land (HVAL), pursuant to P.L. 2023, ch.448 (P.L.).

On August 19, 2024, DACF held a public hearing to allow interested parties to provide public comment regarding the draft rule. The first comment period was open from July 31, 2024, to August 29, 2024. DACF made revisions to the draft rule using feedback from the first public comment period. DACF seeks additional public input on the revised rules through a second comment period from November 27, 2024, until December 26, 2024. DACF will review all input before final rule adoption.

The revised draft rule, background information, and additional comment period details will be posted on the DACF Agency Rulemaking page. Public comments may be emailed to AGEnergy@Maine.gov or mailed to the Division of Agricultural Resource Development at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04330. Comments regarding this rulemaking must be received by December 26, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Thank you for your input.

Name: Caitlyn Cooper

Phone: (207) 287-3491