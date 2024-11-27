Judges share their favorite holiday recipes

(Subscription required) Superior Court judges from throughout California responded to a Daily Journal request to share their favorite holiday recipes and the stories behind them. The recipes came from grandmothers, mothers, fathers, in-laws and a restaurant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.