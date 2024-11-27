Temporary stabilization work on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake is nearly complete and the site will safely shut down for the winter months.

The highway will stay open with two lanes of traffic and the ministry will continue to monitor the site to ensure safety.

In the coming weeks, the Province will be tendering a project to complete the long-term repairs with work beginning in spring 2025.

Once complete, these repairs will further enhance safety and reduce future risks.

The next project update will be in spring 2025.

Learn More:

For more information, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide