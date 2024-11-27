Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meets Dec. 2

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, in Soda Springs. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow. Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Historical Enders Building 76 S Main St., Soda Springs, ID Dinner provided Agenda: Approve minutes from November meeting Recap of draft proposals– continue discussion on late season opportunities. Finalize proposal package. Staff presentations and discussions (time permitting): Winter Feeding Predation rates and research Roadkill data and research Neonate survival GMU 71 harvest/biology MHR rule Review season setting timeline, public comment periods, and process moving forward. Adjourn More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here. Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

