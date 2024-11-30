Government Blockchain Association Announces Global Strategic Education Partnership with TBA-W3CB to Benefit GBA Members

GBA, TBA, and W3CB Partner To Empower Web3 Professionals Worldwide

GBA, TBA, and W3CB team up to deliver world-class blockchain education and ISO-compliant certifications worldwide.

By combining GBA's extensive network with TBA's educational expertise and W3CB's certification standards, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem that will elevate the entire blockchain industry.” — Gerard Dache, Executive Director of GBA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced a strategic partnership with The Blockchain Academy (TBA) and the Web3 Certification Board Inc. (W3CB), marking a significant advancement in blockchain education and professional certification standards.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, GBA members worldwide now gain unlimited access to TBA's comprehensive catalog of over 50 blockchain and Web3 courses, providing unprecedented educational opportunities in the rapidly evolving blockchain space. This access delivers unparalleled value, with GBA’s affordable membership dues saving each member thousands of dollars in training and certification fees compared to industry-standard programs.

The partnership extends beyond education to include professional certifications through W3CB, which adheres to ISO/ANSI standards for personal certifications. Additionally, GBA and W3CB are jointly developing specialized certifications for assessors of GBA's Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM), the emerging standard for evaluating blockchain applications.

"This partnership represents a quantum leap in blockchain education and professional development," said Gerard Dache, Executive Director of GBA. "By combining GBA's extensive network with TBA's educational expertise and W3CB's certification standards, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem that will elevate the entire blockchain industry. Our members now have access to world-class training resources that will help them stay at the forefront of blockchain innovation."

Ryan Williams, President of TBA, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: "The Blockchain Academy is proud to partner with GBA and W3CB in this initiative. Our extensive course catalog, now available to GBA members, provides the robust educational foundation needed in today's complex blockchain landscape. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality, practical blockchain education to professionals worldwide."

Bryant D Nielson, President of W3CB, highlighted the certification aspects: "The Web3 Certification Board's involvement ensures that professionals can validate their expertise through globally recognized standards. Our collaboration with GBA to develop BMM assessor certifications represents a crucial step in establishing reliable blockchain implementation standards. These ISO-compliant certifications will set the benchmark for professional excellence in the blockchain space."

Key Partnership Benefits:

+ GBA members receive full access to TBA's 50+ blockchain and Web3 courses

+ ISO - standard certifications available through W3CB

+ Development of specialized BMM assessor certifications

+ Comprehensive professional development pathway for blockchain professionals

About Government Blockchain Association (GBA) The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a global network of blockchain professionals focused on promoting blockchain technology solutions to government challenges and driving standards in blockchain adoption.

About The Blockchain Academy (TBA) The Blockchain Academy LLC provides comprehensive education and training in blockchain technology and Web3, offering over 50 specialized courses designed for professionals at all levels.

About Web3 Certification Board Inc. (W3CB) The Web3 Certification Board Inc. is the premier certification authority for Web3 technologies, providing ISO/ANSI-standard certifications that validate professional excellence in blockchain and decentralized technologies.

For more information about the partnership or membership opportunities, visit www.GBAglobal.org

