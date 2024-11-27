Fallon Announces Second Hearing on Biden-Harris Administration’s LNG Export Ban

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) will hold a second hearing on the Biden-Harris Administration’s pause on liquified natural gas (LNG) exports. The hearing, titled “Exposing the Truth on LNG: How the Administration Played Politics with America’s Energy Future,” is part of the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s ban on new permits for LNG exports to non-Free Trade Agreement countries. The Department of Energy (DOE), however, may have obstructed the investigation by withholding critical information, including a potential draft study on the impacts of LNG exports sent from the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) to DOE headquarters in 2023. Further, the Committee seeks answers as to the role that White House officials, such as climate advisor John Podesta, had in imposing the ban.

“Liquified natural gas not only plays a critical role in American-made energy production; it plays a critical role on the global stage. The Biden-Harris Administration’s decision to pause new LNG exports harms our energy production and security. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has repeatedly called on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Department of Energy to provide full transparency about its decision to ban new LNG exports. However, Biden-Harris Administration officials may have obstructed the investigation and hid critical information from Congress and the American people. This hearing is an opportunity to gain further answers for the American people and hear from those behind the policy why LNG exports have been effectively banned, causing damage to the industry and workforce,” said Subcommittee Chairman Fallon.

WHAT: Hearing on “Exposing the Truth on LNG: How the Administration Played Politics with America’s Energy Future”

DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary of Energy for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, U.S. Department of Energy

John Podesta,Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, The White House (INVITED)

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

