CBP Arrests Wanted Man for Driving a Stolen Vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a man who was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a man driving a 2016 Nissan Altima who made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge. At the primary inspection area, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Chicago Police Department. The vehicle and all occupants were then subsequently escorted to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

During the secondary examination, officers verified the identity of the driver as Naxer Acevedo Escalona, a 32-year-old Venezuelan national, and discovered he had active felony warrants in Colorado. CBP officers then contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed the man was wanted for armed robbery and vehicle theft. CBP officers additionally confirmed that the vehicle was a match to the stolen vehicle reported to the Chicago Police Department.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our CBP officers, another criminal was removed from our streets,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our continued coordination with our State and Local partners helped to put this dangerous individual in jail.”

The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the driver was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and is being held as a Fugitive from Justice, awaiting extradition.

