Docket Number: FDA-1998-D-0021 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

This guidance provides revised recommendations on what chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) information to include regarding the reporting, identification, and qualification of impurities in drug substances produced by chemical synthesis when submitting:

Original abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs)

Drug master files (DMFs) including type II DMFs

ANDA supplements for changes in the synthesis or processing of a drug substance

The guidance also provides recommendations for establishing acceptance criteria for impurities in drug substances.