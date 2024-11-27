- Docket Number:
- FDA-1998-D-0021
Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides revised recommendations on what chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) information to include regarding the reporting, identification, and qualification of impurities in drug substances produced by chemical synthesis when submitting:
- Original abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs)
- Drug master files (DMFs) including type II DMFs
- ANDA supplements for changes in the synthesis or processing of a drug substance
The guidance also provides recommendations for establishing acceptance criteria for impurities in drug substances.
