TDR Technology Solutions: The Only U.S. Company Combating the Explosive Rise in Swatting at 911 Centers and Schools

TDR Technology Solutions

Cutting-Edge U.S. Innovation to Prevent Swatting

. “As the only company offering these solutions, we’re proud to protect schools, emergency responders, and taxpayers while maintaining the integrity of real emergency services.”” — Don Beeler, CEO of TDR Technology Solutions

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent surge in swatting incidents targeting public figures and institutions, including President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks and appointees, TDR Technology Solutions, headquartered in Monroe, New York, announces its position as the only U.S.-based company offering technology capable of preventing swatting in both 911 centers and schools.

Swatting—the act of making false emergency calls to provoke an armed response—has escalated alarmingly, endangering lives and straining law enforcement resources. The recent threats against high-profile individuals underscore the urgent need for effective countermeasures.

Recent Coverage of Swatting Incidents:

• Fox News https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-cabinet-nominees-appointees-targeted-violent-unamerican-threats

• AP News https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-cabinet-nominees-appointees-targeted-violent-unamerican-threats

• NBC News https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/several-trump-picks-top-jobs-targeted-bomb-swatting-threats-rcna182031

• ABC News https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-cabinet-picks-appointees-targets-bomb-threats-swatting/story?id=116277824

• Pensacola News https://www.pnj.com/story/news/crime/2024/11/27/swatting-trump-cabinet-picks-bomb-threats-fake-police-calls/76620956007/

• The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/11/27/trump-cabinet-bomb-threats

• USA Today https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/11/27/trump-cabinet-nominees-targeted-violent-threats/76619617007/

• Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/11/27/several-trump-cabinet-nominees-targeted-with-threats-including-swatting-incidents-transition-team-says/

Advanced Threat Prevention Technology

TDR Technology Solutions provides proprietary tools to intercept and neutralize swatting threats, including:

• SAM Voice: Detects and blocks hoax calls targeting 911 centers and schools, ensuring real emergencies receive uninterrupted attention.

• SAM AirDrop: Identifies senders of anonymous AirDrop threats.

• SAM Email Swatting Protection: Safeguards against email-based threats targeting schools.

“Our advanced technologies are designed not just to address today’s swatting challenges but to eliminate the problem,” said Don Beeler, CEO of TDR Technology Solutions. “As the only company offering these solutions, we’re proud to protect schools, emergency responders, and taxpayers while maintaining the integrity of real emergency services.”

Cutting-Edge U.S. Innovation

A cornerstone of TDR Technology Solutions’ success is SAM Voice, a revolutionary technology that blocks hoax calls from reaching 911 centers without interfering with genuine emergency responses. SAM Voice leverages advanced pattern recognition and real-time data analysis to identify fraudulent calls instantly, ensuring that only legitimate emergencies are connected to first responders.

Municipalities can achieve immediate results by implementing SAM Voice in 911 centers, drastically reducing swatting incidents wherever the solution is deployed. This innovation enhances community safety and saves millions in taxpayer dollars by preventing unnecessary emergency responses.

For a detailed analysis of the financial and societal impacts of swatting, see the report: Real Cost of Swatting to U.S. Schools

“Swatting incidents have skyrocketed in recent years, costing taxpayers over $500 million annually,” added Beeler. “TDR Technology Solutions’ mission is to end this dangerous trend, and we’re leading the charge with the most advanced tools available today. When we first started, the United States averaged fewer than 50 fake school threats per month. Last year, the average number of fake threats jumped to 785 per month. In September of 2024, over 2,000 schools were impacted by fake threats. This is a significant issue that is also affecting the mental health of students. Our recent report puts the mental health impact of fake threats at over $200 million per year.”

A Commitment to Safer Communities

TDR Technology Solutions, a U.S.-based company, is setting the global standard for threat prevention. While other nations face growing challenges from swatting incidents, this Monroe, NY-based leader ensures that American schools and 911 centers are protected with the latest and most effective technologies.

For More Information

Visit TDR Technology Solutions or contact:

Media Contact:

Don Beeler

CEO

845-293-3588

PR@TDRtechnologySolutions.com

About TDR Technology Solutions

TDR Technology Solutions, based in Monroe, NY, is the global leader in threat-prevention technology. The company’s state-of-the-art solutions protect schools and emergency response centers from swatting, fake threats, and other hoaxes. With a mission to enhance public safety and reduce disruptions, TDR Technology Solutions is trusted by institutions nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.