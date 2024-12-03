Docsumo, Arbor Realty Trust Have Partnered to Leverage AI to Automate Document Workflows

Docsumo Partners with Arbor Realty Trust to Transform Insurance Document Processing

Docsumo, a document AI platform, partnered with Arbor Realty Trust, a multifamily and CRE lender, to enhance its insurance document processing workflows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docsumo , a leading document AI platform, partnered with Arbor Realty Trust , an innovative multifamily and commercial real estate lender, to transform and enhance its insurance document processing workflows, significantly improving efficiencies throughout the lifecycle of the lender’s loan products."In today's fast-paced lending environment, speed and accuracy are paramount," said Howard Leiner, CTO of Arbor Realty Trust. "Our partnership with Docsumo has optimized our document processing workflow, allowing us to process over 25,000 pages with unprecedented precision. The platform itself was incredibly easy for us to integrate into our workflow.”The platform has helped to cut processing times for critical documents such as certificates of insurance, dropping from 20 minutes to just 30 seconds."Arbor Realty Trust's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation exemplifies the future of commercial real estate lending," said Rushabh Sheth, CEO of Docsumo. "Their successful implementation of our Document AI solution demonstrates how traditional lending processes can be revolutionized while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and compliance."About DocsumoDocsumo is a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions that help businesses automate data extraction from complex documents. The company's AI-powered platform enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce manual effort, and make data-driven decisions more efficiently.ContactPlease direct all the media inquiries to shyam.ravishankar@docsumo.us.

