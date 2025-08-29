STEMPILOT Launches Drone-Based Python Coding Program for Students

Innovative coding solution for classrooms designed to ignite students’ passion for STEM and prepare them for future careers

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEMPILOT Launches Python Flyer to Advance STEM Education Through Hands-On Coding ExperiencesSTEMPILOT Inc., a leading provider of innovative STEM education solutions, has announced the launch of Python Flyer, an interactive, drone-based coding program designed to introduce students to one of today’s most in-demand programming languages: Python.Developed with educators in mind, Python Flyer combines hands-on drone piloting with coding instruction to strengthen students’ problem-solving, critical thinking, and computational skills. The program is designed to align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), making it adaptable for classrooms, after-school robotics clubs, and STEM enrichment programs nationwide.“Python Flyer opens doors for students to explore coding concepts in a highly engaging, real-world way,” said Autumn Wells-Stewart, Director of Marketing and Sales at STEMPILOT. “Our mission has always been to make STEM education accessible and exciting, and this program reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting teachers and inspiring the next generation of innovators.”The Python Flyer kit includes:Python-Codeable Drones for hands-on, interactive learningNGSS-Aligned Curriculum designed for easy integration into educational settingsSafety Equipment and Obstacle Accessories to ensure a safe and engaging learning experienceBy introducing Python — a programming language widely used in fields like AI, data science, and software engineering — Python Flyer aims to prepare students for technology-driven careers and foster early interest in STEM pathways.Educators, schools, and STEM program leaders are increasingly seeking tools that connect classroom concepts with real-world applications. STEMPILOT’s Python Flyer addresses this need by merging aviation, coding, and engineering into a single interactive experience, supporting workforce readiness and innovation in STEM education.About STEMPILOT Inc.STEMPILOT Inc. is a pioneer in STEM-focused education solutions, providing flight simulators, drone kits, and hands-on curricula to schools, after-school programs, and STEM learning centers. The company’s mission is to empower the next generation of problem-solvers by making science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education accessible and inspiring.For more information about STEMPILOT’s programs and initiatives, please contact:Autumn Wells-StewartDirector of Marketing and SalesSTEMPILOT Inc.Email: stempilotautumn@gmail.comPhone: 203-527-5747

