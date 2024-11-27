YourUpdateTV Speaks to Bethany Braun-Silva to Discuss The Must Have Family Gifts This Holiday Season

Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva Shares Her Family Gift Guide for the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, finding the perfect gift for your family just got easier. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun Silva partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide media tour to share her must-have gift options for families.

From stylish footwear and innovative tech to must-have deals and resources to help you save, this guide offers something for every family member.

Famous Footwear – “UNWRAP FAMOUS” This Holiday Season

It can be so hard to shop for families, but it’s all about finding a place where you can cross off multiple names from your shopping list in one go. Famous Footwear is kicking off their “UNWRAP FAMOUS” holiday campaign and they’ve got something for everyone. Featuring iconic brands like Nike, Crocs, adidas, and Converse, they offer must-have styles and trends at great value. Convenient shopping options include in-store pickup, home delivery, and same-day delivery powered by DoorDash. Plus, take advantage of their “Buy One Get One ½ Off” promotion going on now.

Snapdragon – Powering the Future of Family Tech When it comes to tech gifts, Snapdragon is powering the most innovative devices of the season. From smart home gadgets to family-friendly entertainment devices, Snapdragon technology is at the heart of seamless performance and energy efficiency. The HP OmniBookX and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, powered by Snapdragon X Series, are great choices for work, school, and play. With exceptional multi-day battery life, these PCs keep everyone connected and productive at home or on the go. Both offer supercharged performance and efficiency, making multitasking a breeze. Plus, their advanced on-device AI simplifies communication and collaboration, so families can stay in touch and work together with ease.

T-Mobile – Deals for the Whole Family

I’m always on the lookout for deals, and this year, T-Mobile has great deals on tech for the whole family. Right now, get the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 — a smartwatch designed just for kids loaded with safety features like a flashlight, and Bluetooth and dual cameras for pictures and video calling — get it free when you add a watch line. T-Mobile also offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G for free when adding a tablet line, perfect for keeping kids entertained on the go. Families switching to T-Mobile can get 4 free phones and 4 lines for just $100 a month, plus perks like the best streaming bundle in wireless with free Netflix and Apple TV+, free in-flight Wi-Fi and free high-speed data abroad, all on America’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Synchrony Bank – Stress-Free Holiday Spending

Whether it’s a new pair of sneakers, hiking gear, the latest bicycle, fitness equipment or golf gear, it’s easy for costs to add up this time of year. Especially if we’re shopping for friends or family who love the outdoors. That’s why I’m always looking for resources to help ease that financial burden. The Synchrony Sport credit card is accepted at participating sporting goods stores, bike shops, and game day outfitters and can help consumers buy gifts now and pay over time with convenient monthly payments. This card could be a good option if you know you’ll be shopping for the athlete or outdoors-lover in your life.

About Bethany Braun-Silva

Bethany Braun-Silva is the former editor at Parenting.com, one of the most trusted resources for parents online! She received her Bachelor's Degree at New York University, where she studied theater arts and creative writing. She then received an M.F.A. from Pace University at the Actors Studio Drama School. She moved to Los Angeles in 2010 where she began her career in journalism. It was a particular Broadcast Journalism class at UCLA that confirmed her passion for telling stories and being of service to the community. She worked at various media companies before landing her first job as a parenting editor. It was there that she knew she could blend her love for writing with her love of being a mom—she had just welcomed her first son Eli! Since then, Bethany has worked for Understood.org, Big Apple Parent Magazine, CafeMom, RedTri, Mommy Poppins, OK! Magazine, Hollywood Life and various other parenting publications. She can often be seen interviewing celebrity parents and of course at her local playground with her two boys.

