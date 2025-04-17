D-BOX Announces Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), today announced that Marie-Claude Boisvert has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Corporation for personal reasons. Ms. Boisvert was elected as director at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of shareholders in September 2024.

The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Ms. Boisvert for her service and insights during her time with the Corporation.

The Board of Directors will evaluate its needs and determine the best path forward regarding the composition of the Board.

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

