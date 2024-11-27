Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results, and Conference Call
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 12, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.
|FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date
|:
|Thursday, December 12, 2024
|Time
|:
|8:00 AM
|Dial-in numbers
|:
|1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
|Live audio webcast
|:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates
|:
|December 12 (19 h 30) to December 27, 2024 (23 h 59)
|Access telephone numbers
|:
|1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
|Access code
|:
|18787 #
|2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
|1st quarter:
|Tuesday, March 11, 2025
|2nd quarter:
|Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|3rd quarter:
|Thursday, September 4, 2025
|4th quarter:
|Wednesday, December 10, 2025
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc
