Teachers and Administrators Praise NuGerm’s NuKase for Reducing Student Phone Use in the Classroom

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In classrooms across the country, teachers are experiencing relief from phone-related disruptions, thanks to NuGerm’s NuKase–a durable, hard-shell phone storage solution that securely locks away student phones. Designed specifically for schools, the NuKase offers a reliable, tamper-resistant way to keep phones out of sight and mind, resulting in a more focused classroom environment and fewer conflicts over phone use.

Administrators and teachers at schools such as Northview Middle School and Lakeside High have already integrated NuKase into their daily routines and are seeing a large reduction in student phone use. By requiring students to lock their phones at the beginning of each school day, NuKase eliminates the need for teachers to monitor phone use, leading to fewer phone use confrontations and a stronger focus on academic engagement.

“Before the NuKase, phone use was a constant battle,” says Principal Lauren Hughes of Northview Middle School. “Now that students store their phones at the start of the day, our teachers can focus on teaching rather than policing devices. The impact has been incredible.”

The NuKase is also a long-term solution for schools that underscores NuGerm’s commitment to quality and durability. Schools no longer need to worry about the recurring costs of replacements, as the NuKase’s rugged design ensures it withstands daily use.

Key Benefits of the NuKase for Schools:

Enhanced Classroom Focus: By locking away phones, the NuKase minimizes distractions, allowing students to focus fully on their studies.

Reduced Teacher-Student Conflicts: Teachers no longer need to manage or monitor phone usage, resulting in a more harmonious classroom environment.

Long-Term Value: The NuKase’s durability provides schools with a reliable, cost-effective solution that eliminates student phone use.

As an additional step to support schools, NuGerm is currently offering sample trials of NuKase, allowing principals, teachers, and administrators to experience the benefits firsthand. Schools are encouraged to visit www.NuGerm.com to request a sample and learn more about how NuKase.

About NuGerm NuGerm is dedicated to developing practical, effective solutions for educational institutions. NuKase was created in direct response to the needs of schools, supporting a focused learning environment and providing peace of mind with its durable construction

NuKase Video

