Alani Skin MD To Hold Grand Opening at Brand New East Valley Location

Explore the World of Medical Aesthetics and Experience the VIP Treatment at Alani’s Grand Opening in Mesa

We believe that aesthetic care should be a positive, nurturing experience and we’re excited to welcome clients to our Mesa event to enjoy this experience firsthand.” — CEO Kylie Tan

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alani Skin MD, formerly known as Allure Medspa, is proud to announce a grand opening event to celebrate their brand new medspa space in Mesa at 3850 East Baseline Road, Suite 109, Mesa, AZ 85206. The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th from 2:00 to 4:00pm, and the public is invited to attend.The grand opening will feature a curated, one-time only experience, including complimentary personalized consultations, sips and bites in Alani’s brand new luxurious space, free medical-grade skincare product giveaways, and demos & education of popular treatments such as injectables, facials, body sculpting, and laser hair removal treatments.Alani Skin MD embraces a results-centric approach, offering science-backed aesthetic solutions designed to help clients look and feel their best at every stage of life. With a team of highly trained clinicians, Alani provides personalized treatments tailored to the unique needs of each individual, delivering confidence-boosting results. By combining best-in-class treatment technology with a personalized approach, Alani ensures the best possible outcomes for each client, no matter where they are on their aesthetics journey.“Alani’s mission is to empower everyone to look and feel their best,” said CEO Kylie Tan. “We believe that aesthetic care should be a positive, nurturing experience, and we’re excited to welcome clients to our Mesa event to enjoy this experience firsthand.”The Alani Mesa grand opening will also include offers exclusive to event attendees, including 35% off any new-to-client service booked on the spot, $100 in account credit for membership sign ups on the spot, and over $10,000 in raffle prizes, including a chance to win one year of free botox.Alani Skin MD is also planning to unveil a brand new space in Old Town Scottsdale in the coming months aimed at maximizing the client experience. Alani’s renovated and rebranded Avondale location opened earlier this month.To learn more and reserve your spot at Alani’s Mesa event, please visitAbout Alani Skin MD: Alani Skin MD provides innovative and personalized aesthetic treatments that prioritize client outcomes and satisfaction. Alani’s team is committed to elevating the self-care experience through a comprehensive range of services offered, including injectables, facials, laser hair removal, and body sculpting treatments. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Alani empowers individuals to achieve their skincare goals and look and feel their best at every stage in life. For more information, please visit www.alaniskinmd.com

