I'm Betty: A woman’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease, rise to social media fame, and her family’s caregiving journey.

"I'm Betty" by Charles “Bob” Pettit & Joshua Pettit Spotlights Courage, Resilience, and the Power of Community

Writing this book was our way of preserving Mom’s legacy while giving a voice to the millions of families facing Alzheimer’s, her spirit lives on in these pages!” — Joshua Pettit

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Chronicles Alzheimer’s Journey, Social Media Stardom, and a Family’s Unbreakable Bond"I'm Betty" by Charles “Bob” Pettit & Joshua Pettit Spotlights Courage, Resilience, and the Power of Community"I'm Betty: A Woman’s Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Rise to Social Media Fame, and Her Family’s Caregiving Journey", authored by Charles “Bob” Pettit and Joshua Pettit, launches today as a heartfelt memoir and guidebook for navigating the challenges of Alzheimer’s. This deeply personal account takes readers on an inspiring journey of love, loss, and hope, capturing the extraordinary life of Betty and her family’s efforts to support her during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.Betty’s story gained national attention through viral social media posts that chronicled her day-to-day life with Alzheimer’s, offering raw, unfiltered glimpses into her reality while also celebrating her enduring charm and humor. The book dives deeper, revealing the untold challenges and triumphs behind the scenes as Charles and Joshua Pettit balance caregiving with their own lives."I'm Betty" is more than a memoir—it’s a celebration of resilience and community, a reflection on the power of storytelling to inspire compassion, and a guide for families navigating the uncharted waters of caregiving.“Sharing Mom’s story has been both cathartic and transformative for our family,” says co-author Joshua Pettit. “We’ve learned so much about the strength of human connection through this journey, and we hope this book resonates with others walking a similar path.”Highlights from "I'm Betty" include:• A first-hand account of the progression of Alzheimer’s and its emotional impact.• How Betty’s social media presence touched millions, breaking stigmas and sparking conversations about Alzheimer’s awareness.• Practical advice for caregivers, blending personal anecdotes with expert insights.“Writing this book was our way of preserving Mom’s legacy while giving a voice to the millions of families facing Alzheimer’s,” says co-author Joshua Pettit. “Her spirit lives on in these pages, and we’re honored to share her story with the world.”The release of "I'm Betty" aligns with National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and National Family Caregiver Month, underscoring the book’s mission to foster understanding, empathy, and support for those affected by the disease.Availability:"I'm Betty" is now available in paperback, and eBook formats through Amazon For more information, interviews with the authors, or review copies, please contact Joshua Pettit at josh@joshuapettit.com.About the Authors:Charles “Bob” Pettit and Joshua Pettit are father and son, dedicated to sharing their family’s experiences to help others facing Alzheimer’s disease. Through their writing, social media presence, and advocacy, they aim to create a community of support and understanding for caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s.Join the Conversation:Follow the authors on social media (FB: joshuapettit IG: joshpet1975 TikTok: joshpet YouTube: ImBettyPettit) for updates and resources related to "I'm Betty," or visit ImBetty.com #ImBettyBook #ImBetty #AlzheimersAwareness #CaregivingJourney # ENDALZ

