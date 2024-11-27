Free2move Offers Flexible Access to Vehicles, Giving the Gift of Seamless Travel This Holiday Season

Through a single app, travelers can access vehicles across the USA and Europe, making Free2move the ultimate solution for flexible mobility.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, which is peak travel time across the country. Free2move is driven to create innovative solutions that offer the freedom of mobility anytime, anywhere to everyone. Through a single app, travelers can access vehicles across the USA and Europe, making Free2move a great solution for flexible mobility.Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of its solutions. Through the Free2move app, travelers can seamlessly access vehicles by the minute, by the day, and by the month, ensuring that their transportation needs are met quickly and conveniently."Free2move is committed to customer experience – it's part of our DNA," shares Benjamin Maillard, Head of Free2move North America. "Our app is simple and easy to use, and our customers can pick up vehicles directly at airports across the country. For those traveling to Europe, our customers can also benefit from our car-sharing mobility hubs in most major cities, for minute-to-minute vehicle access.”In addition to prioritizing customer satisfaction, Free2move is also dedicated to sustainability. By offering well-maintained, low-emission, and electric vehicles, Free2move is actively contributing to a greener planet. The company's goal is to optimize vehicle usage and make EV access easy and operational, working towards carbon neutrality by 2050.Free2move car rentals are available at airports across the United States, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Orlando. For those traveling to Europe, Free2move also offers rentals at airports across the continent, as well as minute-to-minute car-sharing in many major European cities, as well as in Washington D.C.With its unwavering dedication to data-driven innovation and sustainability, Free2move hopes to transform the mobility landscape and revolutionize the way people move, with a seamless and accessible travel experience for all.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable, and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium, and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com

