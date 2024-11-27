ProStockHockey.com Marks 10th Anniversary with Special Black Friday Promotion

ProStockHockey.com celebrates 10 years of premium NHL gear with a Black Friday sale! Save big on sticks, jerseys, skates, & more Nov 28 - Dec 2!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProStockHockey.com , the premier online destination for pro stock hockey equipment, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. From its humble beginnings as a startup solving the NHL’s excess equipment challenges, the company has grown into a trusted name for hockey players worldwide, with over 100,000 loyal customers and more than 175,000 hockey sticks sold.In honor of this milestone, ProStockHockey.com is inviting hockey fans to join the celebration with an exclusive Black Friday sale, offering unbeatable deals on their extensive selection of NHL player gear, including sticks, jerseys, gloves, pants, helmets, and skates.A Decade of Game-Changing InnovationFounded in 2014 by hockey enthusiast and entrepreneur David Duerr, ProStockHockey.com identified a unique niche in the hockey world: the surplus professional equipment that NHL teams didn’t use. Duerr turned what was once a locker room headache into a thriving e-commerce business, offering amateur players access to the same elite-level gear used by the pros—at a fraction of the retail price.“Over the last 10 years, our mission has remained the same: to make premium hockey equipment more accessible to players while supporting NHL teams by simplifying their inventory management,” says Duerr. “We couldn’t have achieved this success without the unwavering support of the hockey community, from NHL equipment managers to our incredible customers.”Black Friday Sale DetailsThis Black Friday, ProStockHockey.com is giving players the opportunity to stock up on their favorite gear at discounted prices. Highlights of the sale include:- NHL Sticks: Save up to 10% on pro stock sticks from top players.- Jerseys & Apparel: Special discounts on authentic NHL jerseys and team apparel.- Helmets, Gloves, and Skates: Premium pro stock equipment at competitive prices.The sale will run from Thursday, November 28, 2024, through Monday, December 2, 2024, giving hockey players plenty of time to grab the gear they’ve been eyeing all year.The ProStockHockey ExperienceProStockHockey.com has built its reputation not just on exceptional products but also on a commitment to customer satisfaction. From lightning-fast same-day shipping to personalized e-commerce support and little extras like free hockey tape in every order, the company ensures every interaction is memorable.Join the CelebrationHockey players, gear enthusiasts, and fans alike are encouraged to take advantage of the Black Friday sale and explore ProStockHockey.com’s unparalleled inventory. Whether you’re gearing up for your next game or shopping for the hockey fanatic in your life, ProStockHockey.com is your one-stop shop for everything hockey.For more information, visit https://www.prostockhockey.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates and inventory releases.About ProStockHockey.comFounded in 2014, ProStockHockey.com specializes in providing professional hockey equipment directly from NHL teams to amateur players and fans. With a focus on premium products, exceptional customer service, and a passion for the game, ProStockHockey.com has become a trusted name in the hockey community.

