Stephanie Warlick Discusses the Stand in the Gap Method in Xraised Interview

KENGSINTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Warlick, Founder and CEO of 5FT View Consulting, LLC, recently shared her expertise in an interview with Xraised, shedding light on her innovative approach to helping small business owners establish resilient operational infrastructures. With over 30 years of experience in operations, human resources, and finance, Warlick has become a trusted resource for startups and mid-sized companies seeking sustainable growth. Her proprietary Stand in the Gap Method empowers business owners to identify and overcome operational challenges, enabling them to focus on strategic growth and innovation.

Watch the full interview here: Stephanie Warlick - Leading Change in the Consulting Landscape.

Revolutionizing Small Business Consulting with the Stand in the Gap Method

Under Warlick’s leadership, 5FT View Consulting has built a reputation for addressing operational gaps that hinder business continuity and scalability. Her Stand in the Gap Method is a hands-on approach to consulting that sets her apart. “We know the struggles because we’ve lived them,” Warlick shared in her interview. “We’re in the trenches with you, working within your business so you can work on it.”

By providing actionable solutions for HR, finance, and operations, 5FT View enables business owners to streamline their workflows and elevate their companies. This practical, empathy-driven method has transformed numerous businesses, offering clarity and structure to entrepreneurs who are ready to grow.

A Business Built on Real-World Experience

Warlick’s journey into consulting wasn’t a straight path. In 1997, her fiancé’s small business needed help, and she stepped in to manage operations and accounting. This early experience revealed her knack for solving complex business problems. Later, after the 2008 recession, she expanded her expertise through federal government contracting roles, gaining skills in finance, procurement, and warehouse management.

By 2023, Warlick realized her passion lay in supporting small businesses directly. This led to the founding of 5FT View Consulting, a firm built to provide operational expertise in key areas where small businesses often lack internal resources. Her services include:

• Fractional COO and CHRO Services

• EOS® Fractional Integrator Support

• Stand in the Gap Method Coaching

• Digital Accessibility and Workplace Inclusion Education

“Small business owners don’t always need a full-time HR or operations team,” Warlick explains, “but they need access to someone who can step in and fill those critical gaps. That’s where we come in.”

The Stand in the Gap Method: Empowering Leaders with an Owner’s Mindset

Warlick’s Stand in the Gap Method teaches leaders to adopt an “owner’s mindset,” a concept she believes is crucial for long-term success. By empowering business owners and executives to take charge of their roles, the method encourages clarity, confidence, and better decision-making. “When you learn to think like an owner, you’re no longer just doing a job. You’re creating value,” she emphasizes.

Through her consulting framework, Warlick has helped countless clients improve their performance, unlock new career opportunities, and achieve organizational growth.

Championing Workplace Accessibility and Equity

Warlick is also a passionate advocate for workplace accessibility and inclusion. As a corporate and keynote speaker, she educates organizations on creating equitable environments where all team members have the tools they need to thrive. Her digital accessibility education services focus on building inclusive workplaces through practical training.

A Vision for Growth: The Future of 5FT View Consulting

Warlick envisions 5FT View Consulting as a cornerstone for small business success, with plans to grow its services and eventually sell the business. Her leadership in HR practices tailored for companies on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS®) platform has already garnered attention.

As a six-time DisruptHR speaker and an international bestselling author, Warlick continues to push the boundaries of consulting. Her books, including Squirrels Bowling on the Roof and Dark and Silent Office, reflect her philosophy of tackling real-world challenges with creativity and resilience.

About 5FT View Consulting

5FT View Consulting specializes in helping small businesses overcome operational challenges, offering fractional COO and CHRO services, executive coaching, and workplace inclusion education. Based in Kensington, MD, the firm works with businesses of all sizes to streamline processes and enable growth.

