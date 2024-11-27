NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Selected as First Black Civil Engineer Corps Rear Admiral

The selection was announced by NAVFAC Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Nov. 13. Tobias, who has commanded NAVFAC Washington since June 2023, will bring his extensive facilities engineering expertise and leadership experience to the flag officer ranks at a crucial time for naval infrastructure.

His selection comes as the Navy implements Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti's Project 33; a strategic initiative launched in September 2024 that identifies seven critical targets to enhance naval readiness by 2027. One of these key targets focuses on restoring the critical infrastructure that sustains and projects the fight from shore.

"Our CNO laid it out for us in our Project 33 targets – to restore the shore, from which we project the fight. So, we have to get after it," said Tobias, emphasizing the urgency of the mission. "The future needs involve us being able to truly assess our risk. We understand our infrastructure has risk associated with it. So, it's our job to make sure that we understand and communicate those risks and mitigate them where possible."

A graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Tobias joined the Navy through the collegiate program before attending Officer Candidate School and Civil Engineer Corps Basic School. Throughout his career, he has emphasized the importance of teamwork and maintaining a positive attitude in leadership.

Under his command, NAVFAC Washington has aligned its efforts with Project 33's ambitious goals while increasing retention rates and strengthening community engagement. "These are big, audacious goals, and I love to achieve big, audacious goals," Tobias said. "With the teammates we have – the officers, the enlisted, the civilians and all the families who support us – we have the best. And with that, we're going to hit those targets and even more – exciting times."

His leadership philosophy centers on the power of teamwork and positive attitude. "Human beings function best when we work together as a team," Tobias explained. "There might be a day where I come in and I'm not at my greatest, but you are, and you help pick me up, and there might be a day when you come in and you're not at your greatest, but I am. And we pick each other up, and that's how we achieve great things, working together."

To junior officers and engineers starting their careers, Tobias offers words of encouragement: "Thank you for your choice. Thank you for your service. The challenges laid out by our CNO present a great opportunity to meet the challenges and exceed them. It's a fun time to be in the Corps."

Tobias credits his success to strong family support, particularly mentioning his mother's influence as his first leadership model and his wife Toni's ongoing support throughout his naval career. "It is a great joy to serve in the Navy, but it is a sacrifice for our families and for folks who are loving us and supporting us while we go do our thing," he noted.

As he prepares to assume his new role, Tobias remains focused on NAVFAC's critical mission within Project 33's framework to restore and maintain the Navy's infrastructure, ensuring readiness for potential challenges through 2027 and beyond. His selection represents both personal achievement and a significant milestone for the Civil Engineer Corps and the broader Navy community.