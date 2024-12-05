Kiteworks 2025 Cybersecurity Report Reveals Urgent Risks and Proactive Strategies for Sensitive Content Protection

12 Game-changing Cybersecurity Trends Unveiled—From AI-driven Threats to Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks , which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), today released its “2025 Forecast for Managing Private Content Exposure Risk.” The report identifies 12 critical cybersecurity and compliance trends set to define the year ahead. With an unprecedented surge in cyber threats and tightening regulatory landscapes, the report delivers actionable strategies for organizations to safeguard sensitive content, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.“2025 presents unique challenges as organizations navigate the dual pressures of cyber threats and regulatory compliance,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Marketing Officer at Kiteworks. “This report empowers businesses to proactively address vulnerabilities, leverage AI-driven technologies, and build resilient security frameworks that align with their broader strategic goals.”Key Findings From the ReportRising Privacy Protections: 75% of the global population will have personal data protected under privacy laws in 2025. This trend emphasizes the urgency of adopting stringent data governance frameworks to meet increasing regulatory demands and protect consumer trust.AI Data Security Risks: As AI adoption surges, cybercriminals are exploiting its capabilities to launch automated and sophisticated attacks, making AI systems prime targets. In 2025, stricter global regulations will demand transparency and accountability for AI data handling, with organizations facing penalties for mishandling sensitive content. To combat these threats, businesses must implement robust AI governance frameworks, prioritize privacy-preserving technologies, and adopt secure model development practices to ensure compliance and safeguard trust.Software Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Supply chain breaches continue to rise, with incidents such as the 2024 Change Healthcare breach compromising millions of records. Strengthening third-party risk management is essential to secure these weak links.Operational Complexity and Consolidation: Organizations with fragmented communication tools face significantly higher data breach risks. Streamlining tools into a unified secure platform can enhance visibility, reduce compliance burdens, and improve overall security.Strategic Data Security and Compliance RecommendationsThe report offers a comprehensive roadmap for organizations to mitigate risks, enhance compliance, and secure sensitive data in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. Key recommendations include:Adopting AI-driven Threat Detection Tools: Utilize machine learning and predictive analytics to proactively identify and neutralize cyber threats before they escalate.Implementing Secure Content Collaboration Platforms: Enhance data integrity and security with tools that enforce granular access controls and protect sensitive content in motion and at rest.Strengthening Third-party Risk Management: Establish rigorous vetting processes and continuous monitoring to address vulnerabilities in software supply chains and track and control sensitive content governance with third parties.Consolidating Communication Tools: Streamline secure communication systems to eliminate silos, reduce complexity, and improve visibility across sensitive data exchanges.Building Robust AI Governance Frameworks: Develop policies and practices to address the dual challenges of defending against AI-enabled threats and ensuring ethical, compliant AI usage.Adopting a Zero-trust Security Model: Require continuous verification of all users, devices, and applications to minimize implicit trust and mitigate lateral attack risks.“Anticipating threats to sensitive content is no longer optional; it’s a business imperative," added Patrick Spencer, VP of Corporate Marketing and Research at Kiteworks. “Our forecast not only highlights challenges but also provides the practical steps necessary for organizations to thrive when sending and sharing private data in increasingly complex and regulated environments.”Access the full 2025 Report at https://www.kiteworks.com/forecast-report/ About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 35,000 global enterprises and government agencies.

