Kiteworks Closes the AI Governance Gap With New Innovators in AI Program at Gartner SRM 2026

Kiteworks Secure MCP Server, ABAC policy controls, and full-fidelity AI audit trails -- free for Kiteworks customers, deployable in days.

Securing the model is not the same as governing the data - and regulators regulate data, not models.” — Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the Innovators in AI Program, giving any organization adopting AI a seamless, rapid way to manage AI data risk and governance. Through the program, organizations can stand up the Kiteworks Secure MCP Server, policy controls, and full-fidelity audit and telemetry across their AI agent deployments -- without lengthy procurement cycles, custom integrations, or costly retrofits. Kiteworks will unveil the program at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, June 1-3 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, where Chief Strategy Officer Tim Freestone will present the featured session "Kiteworks: Controlling Data Access and Use by AI Agents for Compliant AI" on Monday, June 1, at 3:15 p.m.Enterprise AI agent adoption has outpaced enterprise governance. Recent research shows that virtually every organization has agentic AI on its 2026 roadmap, yet a clear majority cannot enforce purpose limitations on AI agents, terminate misbehaving ones, or produce the unified audit trails compliance frameworks now require. Compliant AI starts with governing how regulated data is accessed, used, and moved - and AI agents autonomously push regulated data across compliance boundaries, creating risks traditional security stacks were not designed to address."Securing the model is not the same as governing the data - and regulators regulate data, not models," said Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer at Kiteworks. "HIPAA does not exempt PHI accessed by an AI agent. CMMC does not distinguish between a human analyst and an autonomous workflow touching CUI. The compliance obligation is identical regardless of who or what touched the data. The Innovators in AI Program gives enterprises moving fastest on AI - whether they are scaling on Kiteworks today or coming to the platform for the first time - a fast, deployable path to Compliant AI, with the data-layer governance, policy enforcement, and audit infrastructure they need before agent deployments outrun their compliance posture."The Innovators in AI Program includes three core capabilities for governing AI agent interactions with regulated data:- Kiteworks Secure MCP Server. Governed agent access to regulated data. AI assistants and agents - including Claude, Copilot, Agentforce, GPT-4o, and any MCP-compatible platform -- connect to enterprise data through an authenticated, policy-enforced bridge.- Policy Controls. Attribute-based access control enforcement on every agent action and payload, evaluated at the data layer regardless of which model, prompt, or trigger initiated the request.- Audit and Telemetry. Full-fidelity logs of every agent action, prompt, and payload - delivered in real time, tamper-evident, and exportable as audit-grade evidence.These capabilities surface in a unified Kiteworks control plane dashboard that gives security and compliance leaders a single view of human and AI agent activity, including activities by user type and agent platform, global geographic monitoring of data access events, real-time policy enforcement counts with allowed, blocked, and pending breakdowns, anomaly detection, and an audit log with full policy attribution, file classification tags, and outcome status on every entry. Drill-down views expose the specific files, users, and agents tied to each blocked action -- the level of evidence regulators and auditors increasingly expect, produced in hours rather than weeks of log correlation.The program runs on a 12-month timeline. Phase 1 (months 1-6) provides unlimited agent workflows with full access to the Kiteworks Secure MCP Server and policy controls, included free for Kiteworks customers. Phase 2 (months 7-12, optional) continues unlimited access at 50% off the standard Kiteworks rate, with no obligation to renew. The structure removes the procurement and budget friction that typically stalls AI governance initiatives."The enterprises that put governance infrastructure in place before scaling AI deployment avoid the costly retrofit," Freestone added. "You cannot audit an AI interaction after the fact. You either captured it or you didn't. The Innovators in AI Program is built for the enterprises that recognize that and want to move now."Kiteworks will host three on-site touchpoints at Gartner SRM: the featured speaking session on June 1; booth 203 on the show floor, with live demonstrations of the Innovators in AI Program capabilities across all three days; and a private Executive Suite at the Gaylord National Resort, open Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Existing Kiteworks customers can activate the Innovators in AI Program by contacting their Customer Success Manager. Organizations not yet on the Kiteworks platform can schedule a demo at www.kiteworks.com/demo to learn how to become a customer and join the program.About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

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