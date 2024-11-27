Revolutionary Fin-tech Leader Dr. Necdet Saglam Shares Vision in Exclusive Entrepreneur Prime Interview

Dr, Saglam Entrepreneur Prime magazine latest issue

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Prime magazine Dr. Necdet Saglam , the visionary managing partner of 2N Innovation, revealed groundbreaking developments in financial technology that are reshaping the global auditing landscape.Based at Anadolu University Science Park in Turkiye, Dr. Saglam has emerged as a pioneering force in the fintech industry, particularly through the development of the innovative Financial Audit Software (FAS). His extensive publications on auditing and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have established him as a leading authority in the field.During the enlightening interview, Dr. Saglam showcased how FAS is revolutionizing the auditing sector with its cloud-based platform capable of generating comprehensive 2,000+ page audit reports automatically. The software's impressive features include real-time collaboration capabilities, XBRL data collection, and full compliance with international standards."Our vision extends beyond just creating software; we're transforming how financial auditing is conducted globally," Dr. Saglam explained to Entrepreneur Prime. His leadership has already led to remarkable success, with FAS capturing 30% of Turkiye's audit market and serving 130 audit companies.Dr. Saglam's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through planned expansions into European, American, Russian, and Central Asian markets. The upcoming multi-language version of FAS promises to break down international barriers in financial auditing.The interview highlighted Dr. Saglam's exceptional ability to anticipate and address market needs, particularly in automation and compliance with international standards. His forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence have not only positioned 2N Innovation as an industry leader but have also set new benchmarks for financial auditing solutions worldwide.Dr. Saglam's insights and achievements, as revealed in the Entrepreneur Prime interview, underscore his status as a transformative figure in the fintech industry, whose innovations continue to shape the future of financial auditing globally.

