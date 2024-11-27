Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,856 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionary Fin-tech Leader Dr. Necdet Saglam Shares Vision in Exclusive Entrepreneur Prime Interview

Dr, Saglam

Dr, Saglam

Entrepreneur Prime magazine latest issue

Entrepreneur Prime magazine latest issue

Dr. Necdet Saglam discusses the innovative Financial Audit Software, its market impact, global expansion plans, and future integration with AI and blockchain.

Our vision extends beyond just creating software; we're transforming how financial auditing is conducted globally.”
— Dr. Necdet Saglam
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Prime magazine, Dr. Necdet Saglam, the visionary managing partner of 2N Innovation, revealed groundbreaking developments in financial technology that are reshaping the global auditing landscape.

Based at Anadolu University Science Park in Turkiye, Dr. Saglam has emerged as a pioneering force in the fintech industry, particularly through the development of the innovative Financial Audit Software (FAS). His extensive publications on auditing and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have established him as a leading authority in the field.

During the enlightening interview, Dr. Saglam showcased how FAS is revolutionizing the auditing sector with its cloud-based platform capable of generating comprehensive 2,000+ page audit reports automatically. The software's impressive features include real-time collaboration capabilities, XBRL data collection, and full compliance with international standards.

"Our vision extends beyond just creating software; we're transforming how financial auditing is conducted globally," Dr. Saglam explained to Entrepreneur Prime. His leadership has already led to remarkable success, with FAS capturing 30% of Turkiye's audit market and serving 130 audit companies.

Dr. Saglam's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through planned expansions into European, American, Russian, and Central Asian markets. The upcoming multi-language version of FAS promises to break down international barriers in financial auditing.

The interview highlighted Dr. Saglam's exceptional ability to anticipate and address market needs, particularly in automation and compliance with international standards. His forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence have not only positioned 2N Innovation as an industry leader but have also set new benchmarks for financial auditing solutions worldwide.

Dr. Saglam's insights and achievements, as revealed in the Entrepreneur Prime interview, underscore his status as a transformative figure in the fintech industry, whose innovations continue to shape the future of financial auditing globally.

Ben Alan
Newyox Limited
+44 7938 478420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Revolutionary Fin-tech Leader Dr. Necdet Saglam Shares Vision in Exclusive Entrepreneur Prime Interview

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more