IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BRUCE BEETZ/EMERSON EQUITY WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Bruce Beetz Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues investigating Emerson Equity and financial advisor Bruce Beetz , after their recommendations of GWG L Bond investments caused an investor $200,000 in damages. The law firm urges all current and former customers of Bruce Beetz and Emerson Equity who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds , or any other investments, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case no. 24-02486) against Emerson Equity on the behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages of $200,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid GWG L Bond investments by her financial advisor, Bruce Beetz (CRD# 1527269).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customer sought a low risk portfolio that would provide income and principal protection for her retirement years. The customer invested in the L Bonds based on the material representation made by Beetz and Emerson Equity that the GWG L Bonds would provide monthly income and the return of principal at maturity. On onThe law firm’s investigation found that Emerson Equity, as the managing broker-dealer for GWG’s offering, ignored a multitude of red flags associated with GWG for several years that rendered the L Bonds as high-risk and speculative. Additionally, Emerson Equity had a conflict of interest in the sale of the L Bonds, as the firm and its representatives received commissions ranging from 0.75% to 5.00% of the principal amount of L Bonds sold, depending on the L Bonds’ maturity date, as well as other forms of compensation.KlaymanToskes believes bondholders’ ideal option to maximize their recovery of losses is through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim. The law firm is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds.Current and former customers of Bruce Beetz and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

