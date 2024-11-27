IMPORTANT NOTICE: WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GWG L BOND INVESTORS SHOULD ACT NOW

Did Your Financial Advisor Recommend Investments in GWG L Bonds? Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues investigating Western International Securities on behalf of its clients, after the brokerage firm’s recommendations of GWG L Bond investments have caused numerous investors to suffer significant damages. The law firm is currently representing many customers of Western International Securities who are seeking to recover investment losses, and urges all investors who have suffered losses in GWG L Bonds to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed several FINRA arbitration claims against Western International Securities (Case No. 24-02489, 24-01838, 24-01839, 24-01053) on the behalf of many investors who are seeking to recover damages in excess of $1,300,000 in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid GWG L Bond investments.Brokerage firms like Western International Securities are required to conduct reasonable due diligence into the products they sell. KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Western International Securities ignored a multitude of red flags associated with GWG for several years, which rendered the L Bonds as high-risk and speculative.In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Western International Securities and five of its registered financial advisors with violations related to the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds. Most recently, Western International consented to a censure and agreed to pay over $870,000 in fines and restitution to customers, in connection with unsuitable recommendations to its customers to invest in non-traded REITs and ETFs.Customers of Western International Securities who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds and/or any other investments are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.