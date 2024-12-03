MusicBull's Auction for Iconic Songwriter Tony Haynes is Live – Empowering Fans & Investors to Own Music Royalties

MusicBull app

Empowering fans and investors to own shares of Tony Haynes' legendary catalog—experience music like never before.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MusicBull's Exclusive Auction for Iconic Songwriter Tony Haynes’ Catalog is Now Live – Empowering Fans and Investors to Own Music RoyaltiesMusicBull, the pioneering music royalty trading platform, is thrilled to announce that its inaugural auction, featuring the catalog of acclaimed songwriter Tony Haynes, is now live. The auction, which launched on November 11 at 11:11 am EST, offers music fans and investors a unique opportunity to own royalty rights in some of music’s greatest hits.This limited-time auction includes 17% of the royalty rights from Tony Haynes’ catalog. Haynes, a celebrated songwriter, has collaborated with legendary artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Bobby Brown, and Kool & The Gang. MusicBull allows fans and investors to directly support artists while accessing an alternative investment that was once limited to publishers and labels.Spanning 258 iconic songs, the catalog includes tracks performed by music legends across multiple genres, such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Robert Palmer, the Isley Brothers, Kool & The Gang, and Jackie Jackson. With a historical yield of over 8%, this offering is designed to appeal to both music enthusiasts and investors looking for a rewarding opportunity.“MusicBull is democratizing access to music royalties, allowing anyone to own a part of music history,” said Boaz Berush, CEO of MusicBull. “This auction marks a significant milestone for the industry and gives fans and investors the chance to share in the financial success of timeless hits.”Auction DetailsAuction Status: Open NowLaunch Date: November 11, 2024, at 11:11 am ESTOffering: 18% of Tony Haynes’ catalog royalty rightsParticipation: Available to all registered MusicBull usersParticipants can register on MusicBull.com, place bids, and own a share of music royalty rights.About MusicBullMusicBull is revolutionizing music royalty trading, enabling fans and investors to own and trade music royalties. By making royalty rights accessible to all, MusicBull supports artists and offers a new investment pathway.For more details about MusicBull and the Tony Haynes catalog auction, visit MusicBull.com.Media ContactGustavo SzuchmanChief Marketing OfficerMusicBull LLCEmail: Contact@musicbull.comWebsite: www.musicbull.com

