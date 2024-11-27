Gaia Partners with Chainbase to Bring Onchain Data to AI Agents

By integrating Chainbase's onchain data processing framework with Gaia's AI agent ecosystem, this partnership marks a significant step towards bringing real-time crypto data into AI applications.

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia , a decentralized and open-source AI infrastructure platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Chainbase , a leading omnichain data network. This collaboration will allow AI agents and models built on Gaia to interact with real-time onchain data processed by Manuscripts, Chainbase's universal data processing standards.

Unlocking Onchain Data for AI Development

Gaia allows anyone to build and monetize custom AI agents trained on domain-specific knowledge bases and datasets. By integrating Chainbase’s data processing framework into Gaia’s AI infrastructure, developers can build custom AI agents that provide personalized insights and onchain automation.

"At Gaia, we envision a future where AI agents can interact fully autonomously onchain," shared Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. "By partnering with Chainbase, builders in the Gaia ecosystem can unlock the full potential of onchain data to create AI agents that can perform more advanced workflows.”

Gaia and Chainbase will continue exploring deeper integrations to drive growth in the decentralized AI ecosystem. By integrating Gaia's model API into Chainbase's data processing framework, this full integration will allow developers to leverage Gaia's powerful inference capabilities directly with Chainbase data.

Bringing the deAI Ecosystem to Life

In addition to integrating onchain data, Gaia and Chainbase are spearheading ecosystem development for AI developers. Gaia and Chainbase recently hosted a workshop at Gaia Hacker House at Devcon Bangkok, bringing in dozens of international participants. This partnership will drive more workshops, hackathons, and events for the community in the future, fostering innovation in the decentralized AI space.

“We are excited to join forces with Gaia to advance the capabilities of decentralized AI,” said Luki, Head of Ecosystem of Chainbase. “By combining Chainbase's knowledge-driven data network with Gaia’s powerful AI infrastructure, we are opening up new opportunities for developers to create impactful, decentralized applications.”

Incentivizing Network Activity and Engaging Users

As part of the partnership, Chainbase and Gaia will launch a joint campaign in December to incentivize cross-collaboration of AI models leveraging both platforms. Participants in this campaign will be eligible for rewards from both Gaia and Chainbase, encouraging more users to engage with and contribute to the ecosystem.

Another upcoming initiative will focus around Chainbase’s Domain Campaign. Participants can engage with the Chainbase Genesis site, watch exclusive interviews, and join workshops featuring Gaia. This interactive series will include a chance for participants to win exclusive Gaia and Chainbase swag, while fostering community engagement and showcasing synergies between the two platforms.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By addressing the issues introduced by centralized AI solutions, such as censorship, bias, and IP infringement, Gaia offers a knowledge-sharing ecosystem and foundation for new applications that protects information and rewards knowledge sharers.

With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

Website: www.Gaianet.ai

Github: https://github.com/GaiaNet-AI

Twitter: @Gaianet_AI

About Chainbase

Chainbase is the world’s largest omnichain data network designed to integrate all blockchain data into a unified ecosystem, providing an open and transparent data interoperability layer for the AI era.

It has designed a novel dual-consensus technology architecture that bridges the programmability and composability of crypto data, which supports high throughput, low latency, and eventual determinism, as well as higher cybersecurity through a dual staking model. With Chainbase, people can truly enjoy the benefits of the open internet era.

Website: www.chainbase.com/

Twitter: @ChainbaseHQ

Github: https://github.com/chainbase-labs

Contact:

Gaia

Ali Adkins

hello@gaianet.ai

Chainbase

Luki Song

luki.song@chainbase.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Gaia. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6f47849-3fc3-422d-9d16-2a2459b39fef

Gaia Partners with Chainbase to Bring Onchain Data to AI Agents Gaia Partners with Chainbase to Bring Onchain Data to AI Agents

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.