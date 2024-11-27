2025 Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf Fishing Permits to Go on Sale Dec. 3

Annual Delaware State Parks passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at all state parks offices and at

DNREC’s Dover campus at 89 Kings Highway. The passes such as above can also be bought online in time for holiday delivery /DNREC image

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that 2025 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale starting at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Annual passes and surf fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office and at DNREC’s Dover campus Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Passes and permits may also be purchased online at destateparks.com/passes-permits-and-fees/, with an estimated timeframe for delivery of two to three weeks.

Annual Park Passes

Annual passes are a convenient way to access Delaware’s state parks throughout the entire fee season from March 1 to Nov. 30. The annual pass costs $35 for Delaware residents and $70 for non-residents. Those ages 62 and older receive a discounted rate of $18 for residents and $35 for non-residents. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older, the Delaware Military Pass is available for $17.50, and an Assistance Program Pass is available for $10.

Deauville Beach annual passes cost $115 and there is a $25 discount if the customer is a current annual pass, surf fishing permit or lifetime pass holder. This pass is only valid for use at Deauville Beach day use lot.

Reduced rates are also offered to Delawareans who receive public assistance, or who are active-duty military or veterans. Active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license plate can purchase an annual pass at the in-state rate.

Delaware firefighters and emergency medical technicians can obtain an annual pass or surf fishing permit for free. Those who qualify must submit an application to their fire company. These passes and permits will no longer be issued by the park offices.

Surf Fishing Permits

Both one- and two-year annual surf fishing permits enable year-round drive-on access to Delaware State Parks multi-use beaches, including peak weekends and holidays. Off-peak surf fishing permits for 2025 offer year-round drive-on access while excluding peak weekends and holidays from May 24 through the Labor Day weekend.

The surf fishing permit fee for Delaware residents is $90 and $180 for out-of-state residents. Delaware residents ages 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $80. The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. For off-peak permits, Delaware residents 62 and older will get a discounted rate of $60.

First-time permit holders must also obtain a Delaware surf fishing license plate on which they are required to affix their surf fishing permit decal. In addition to entry onto Delaware State Parks’ drive-on beaches, the permit decal also doubles as an annual park pass.

Those who wish to fish on peak weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, a total of 34 days, must secure a reservation for one of the seven beaches were surf fishing is permitted. Peak weekends and holidays are when the state’s surf fishing beaches are in highest demand. Reservations are not available nor required for off-peak permits.

For more information the surf fishing program, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit destateparks.com/surf-fishing-permits.

