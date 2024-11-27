Renewed BMWK contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund aims at repairing and strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) is providing the European Energy Community with an additional 65 million euros for the repair of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure via the German Development Bank KfW. The BMWK's funds will flow into the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund, to which numerous other international donors have also been contributing since 2022.



Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck: "Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure continues to be the target of massive Russian air strikes. A collapse of the energy supply during the third winter of war would have catastrophic consequences for the Ukrainian economy and population. Our support for Ukraine is therefore more important than ever. With our new contribution to the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund, we are bolstering Ukraine's energy supply, in order to secure the Ukrainian people’s access to electricity and heat."



Ukraine is relying on the Energy Support Fund in order to finance spare parts and equipment for destroyed energy infrastructure. The European Energy Community carries out the tenders for the goods to be procured and monitors the use of funds. In this way, Ukrainian energy companies can repair destroyed grid infrastructure and damaged power plants. Furthermore, the German contributions are also intended to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in a sustainable way. To this end, a part of the provided funds is earmarked for green energy transition projects, which lay the foundations for the further development of the decentralized component of Ukraine’s energy system. As an example, critical public infrastructure (schools, hospitals) is equipped with photovoltaic systems and battery storage, which will reduce dependence on generators and fossil fuels.



At the end of 2023, the German government already provided over 155 million euros into the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The total German participation will thus rise to 360 million euros by the end of 2024. Germany remains by far the largest donor to the Fund, which has raised around 629 million euros since February 2022. With such commitment, the German government is showing that it stands firmly by Ukraine's side in the midst of the third winter of war.