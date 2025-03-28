Aid for Ukraine's energy supply – BMWK further supports the Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) is providing the European Energy Community with an additional 7,27 million euros for the repair of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure via the German Development Bank KfW. The BMWK's funds will flow into the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund, to which numerous other international donors have also been contributing since 2022.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck: "Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure continue unabated. These attacks severely affect Ukrainian civilians. Germany is responding to the ongoing emergency situation by once again contributing to the Energy Community's Ukraine Energy Support Fund. In uncertain times, we firmly stand by our Ukrainian partners.”

Ukraine is relying on the Energy Support Fund in order to finance spare parts and equipment for destroyed energy infrastructure. The Energy Community carries out the tenders for the goods to be procured with the help of an external procurement agency and monitors the use of funds. In this way, Ukrainian energy companies can repair destroyed grid infrastructure and damaged power plants. Furthermore, the German contributions are also intended to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in a sustainable way. To this end, a part of the provided funds is earmarked for green energy transition projects, which lay the foundations for the further development of the decentralized component of Ukraine’s energy system. As an example, critical public infrastructure (schools, hospitals) is equipped with photovoltaic systems and battery storage, ensuring local energy supply.

Already in 2024, the German government provided another payment of over 155 million euros into the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The total German participation since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion had thus risen to 390 million euros by the end of 2024. Germany remains by far the largest donor to the Fund, which has raised around 1,15 billion euros since February 2022. With such commitment, the German government is showing that it stands firmly by Ukraine's side in the midst of the third winter of war – and beyond.