November 27, 2024 Dela Rosa lauds Senate's restoration of P50B for 2025 AFP Modernization budget The Senate's restoration of the P50 billion original proposed funding for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program is essentially fighting for the country's sovereignty. Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa made this remark as he lauded the Senate for standing firm that there is a need for the AFP to continue its modernization program. "I would like first to express my utmost gratitude to our Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Senator Grace Poe for not only restoring the National Expenditure Program level of the Revised AFP Modernization Program at ₱50 billion but also in effect fighting for the freedom and sovereignty of our country," Dela Rosa said. "I am certain that this additional funding for our armed forces will not only bring them new and technologically advanced military equipment but perhaps most importantly, boost their morale and confidence. You made them feel that they are not alone in defending our motherland," the Mindanaoan lawmaker added. The Senate has approved House Bill No. 10800 or the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) on third and final reading on Tuesday. It was Dela Rosa who first disclosed the House of Representatives' move to reduce the P50 billion for AFP Modernization Program as proposed in the National Expenditures Program (NEP) to P40 billion in the lower house's version of the GAB. He earlier slammed the House's move to slash the budget for AFP modernization by P10 billion, noting that the budget reduction to the modernization program is contrary to the pronouncements of politicians who appeared to be supportive of the AFP whenever they were being harmed while protecting the country's territories, particularly the West Philippine Sea. Dela Rosa, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, said it will affect the morale of the soldiers. "Hindi natin bini-blame ang gobyerno natin, hirap tayo sa pera. Pero kung maramdaman ko being a soldier, being a sailor na iba pala iyong priority ng gobyerno natin, pina-priority pa iyong pamimigay ng AKAP... tapos binawasan pa ng Lower House ng P10 billion, iba rin ang magiging reaksiyon, as far as morale is concerned," he emphasized. Dela Rosa is among the senators who will participate in the bicameral conference committee meeting on the 2025 GAB. Lawmakers from both houses of Congress will meet in the bicameral conference to reconcile the disagreeing provisions of the Senate and House's version of the budget bill.

