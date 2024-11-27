The Future of Applying Quantum physics to Modern Medical Practices

Quantum Physicist Rulin Xiu Quantum Physicist Dr. Rulin Xiu

Boundaries of conventional medicine are being challenged as the 1st Global International Tao Science of Healing Conference prepares to take place in Toronto.

Quantum science can reshape how we approach health, relationships, and even global issues like peace and economic stability. It touches every aspect of life” — Quantum physicist Rulin Xiu

TORONTO, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Revolutionary Perspective on Medicine Unveiled in Toronto Tao Science of Healing held at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada and Broadcast Globally – November 30th to December 1st.The boundaries of conventional medicine are being challenged by the application of Quantum physics to Modern Medical Practices with research being discussed at the 1st International Tao Science, Tao Research, and Tao Technology. The conference Tao Science of Healing will take place this weekend discussing the future of medicine and the urgent need to find solution to improve care for the health of medical professionals, arguing that with better holistic support for health care practitioners, improved support and service for patience will naturally follow. Among the key figures driving this dialogue is Dr. Rulin Xiu, a quantum physicist whose career bridges the realms of science and spirituality. Through her pioneering work, Dr. Xiu advocates for a quantum perspective on medicine, offering insights that could redefine the future of healthcare.A Quantum Pathway to MedicineDr. Rulin Xiu’s journey began with her academic pursuit of a grand unified theory during her doctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley. Despite her rigorous scientific training, she found herself drawn to broader questions about life and the fundamental nature of reality. Disillusioned by conventional methods that failed to provide satisfying solutions, she relocated to Hawaii, where the spiritual teachings of the local culture opened new dimensions in her understanding.It was in this setting that she encountered Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, a spiritual healer whose teachings and healing practices transformed her life. “Master Sha’s wisdom and ability to heal and empower amazed me,” she recalls. “He uses simple, profound concepts that completely shift your perspective and elevate your life.” Inspired by his teachings, Dr. Xiu became a dedicated student and collaborator, working to integrate quantum science with Tao principles.Dr. Xiu believes that current medical practices, rooted in classical physics, are limited by their narrow focus on physical matter. This paradigm, she argues, often addresses symptoms rather than the underlying causes of illness.“Classical physics views the body as a collection of matter,” Dr. Xiu explains. “But quantum physics examines what lies within, studying the quantum field and the information and energy that govern our existence.” According to her research, understanding and addressing the root cause of disease requires this deeper quantum perspective.The integration of quantum physics into medicine could revolutionize approaches to healing, addressing not only physical symptoms but also the energetic and informational imbalances that underlie them. “By working with the quantum field, we can access the true root causes of sickness and transform them,” she says.The Stress of Modern MedicineDr. Xiu also acknowledges the immense stress faced by healthcare professionals and patients within the current medical framework. Overworked doctors, overwhelmed patients, and systemic pressures create a cycle of frustration and inefficiency. She sees quantum-informed approaches as a way to alleviate these challenges, empowering practitioners to work with greater insight, subtle empathy and effectiveness.“It’s about more than just medicine,” she explains. “Quantum science can reshape how we approach health, relationships, and even global issues like peace and economic stability. It touches every aspect of life.”The Role of Tao ScienceAt the heart of Dr. Xiu’s work is Tao Science, co-developed with Master Sha. This framework blends ancient Taoist principles with quantum mechanics, offering a holistic understanding of health and wellbeing. Tao Science explains that our health is shaped by quantum information and patterns of energy that can be positive or negative. Negative patterns which are often unavoidable lead to illness, while positive patterns promote health and harmony. Healing from negative energy is made possible with holistic practices which provide positive information that supports the natural flow of positive energy, expelling of negative information and promotes wellness.Dr. Xiu and her colleagues aim to empower healthcare providers by integrating these principles into their practice. “Tao Science is not about replacing conventional medicine,” she emphasizes. “It’s about enhancing it, helping practitioners address the deeper dimensions of their own health and empowering them with the tools to support their patients in their healing journey.”"Quantum physics is already used in our daily lives and is the foundation of technology, everything from your Wi-Fi and mobiles to computers. All of this technology relies on quantum matter to function and communicate,” Dr Xiu notes. “But its potential in medicine is just beginning to be realized. If we can apply these principles thoughtfully, we have the chance to advance healthcare in ways we never thought possible, much like how technological advancements of today once seemed unimaginable." she says.The key insight one can obtain from Quantum Science is that Quantum information, although invisible and hard to measure, actually secretly determines every aspect of our lives. To heal sickness at the root is to change the negative information in one’s quantum field into positive information."The conference presents an opportunity to explore these transformative ideas and their practical applications. Dr. Xiu envisions a future where medicine is not only more effective but also more humane, addressing the full spectrum of human experience.The Tao Science of Healing and Technology Conference invites healthcare professionals, scientists, and innovators to join this groundbreaking conversation. As Dr. Xiu eloquently puts it, “The future of medicine lies not just in treating the body, but in understanding the deeper forces that shape our lives.”Registration Information:November 30th - December 1st, 2024 | 10am - 8pm ETTo join Tao Science of Healing: The 1st International Tao Science, Tao Research, and Tao Technology Conference for Healthcare Professionals, Scientists, and Researchers, visit Tao Technology for Healing. The conference is open to in-person and virtual participants and recorded on the day for later viewing. This event offers a rare opportunity to explore the future of self-healing, wellness, and healthcare.Editors Notes:Journalists who wish to join the event or have access to the recordings please contact anica@rocksandrosespr.com

First Ever International Tao Technology Conference with Quantum Physicist Dr. Rulin Xiu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.