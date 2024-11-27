Sensocon Inc. Releases Long Distance, Long Life Wireless Sensor Solution for Pressure, Temperature, Humidity and More

Wireless Sensors

Sensocon launches its Wireless Solutions Package with LoRaWAN technology and Sensograf™ platform, offering simplicity and efficiency for various industries.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensocon, Inc. - an industry leader in instrumentation solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced Wireless Solutions Package. This innovative product line serves a broad array of markets including pharmaceutical, HVAC, industrial equipment, agriculture, healthcare, oil and gas and more, offering unmatched ease-of-use, efficiency and scalability.

Designed with the new user in mind, battery-powered DataSling™ sensors leverage the significant advantages of long-distance transmission and long life of the LoRaWAN® wireless protocol while maintaining an emphasis on simplicity and ease of installation and use. The sensors can be purchased as single-variable differential pressure, temperature, humidity, analog 0-20mA or 0-10V, or as a multi-variable sensor that includes several parameters in a single device.

“We are thrilled to bring this comprehensive wireless solution to the market,” said Tony Kohl, CEO of Sensocon, Inc. “Our goal has been to make this technology accessible to traditional instrumentation markets and users by maximizing simplicity, while helping our customers unlock new levels of operational efficiency. This technology will allow Sensocon customers to finally access the advantages of wireless, without the added complexity and reliability challenges that have inhibited widespread adoption in the past.”

The package can be purchased as a full solution package with sensors, gateway(s) and Sensograf™, Sensocon’s intuitive cloud-based device management and data visualization platform, or as a stand-alone sensor for use with non-Sensocon platforms.

The Sensograf platform allows users to manage their installed sensors, modify key parameters, store and record data, and set up email or text-based notifications when pre-defined conditions are met. Managing devices and viewing critical trends are both easy with the user-friendly navigation of the platform.

Sensocon, Inc, established in 2005, is a leading provider of innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of their customers, specializing in differential pressure, air velocity, air flow technology and more, while empowering customers with easy-to-use solutions. Committed to innovation and quality, Sensocon emphasizes customer service while delivering instrumentation for varying industries such as pharma, HVAC and industrial automation.

For more information, call 863.248.2800, visit www.sensocon.com, or contact info@sensocon.com.

