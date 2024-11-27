Israel-Lebanon: Ceasefire an encouraging step for region exhausted by conflict

The ceasefire must be upheld and enforced across all levels of command to ensure much-needed respite for civilians on both sides of the border. It must also facilitate the rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid for civilians wherever they are.

For months, civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, with many killed or injured and over a million people displaced from their homes in Lebanon and Israel. The ICRC is working to help those most in need and will support efforts to create conditions where families can return home safely and begin rebuilding their lives.

Working closely with partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC stands ready to scale up efforts to distribute essential items such as food and hygiene kits; provide medical supplies and technical support to healthcare facilities to ensure they can meet the needs of returnees; and help repair water and electricity infrastructure.

Whilst the agreement brings a glimmer of hope, the region remains tense and the humanitarian situation in Gaza unacceptable. We reiterate our urgent call for the immediate respect of international humanitarian law (IHL); the protection of civilians and civilian objects; and an unhindered and increased flow of humanitarian assistance.