Police on major burst at White River Industrial area

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Gerber applauded the multidisciplinary intelligence driven disruptive operation conducted by the team comprising of Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence, SAPS White River, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Mpumalanga, Customs and Excise and Security Companies on Monday, 25 November 2024, at Rocky's Drift in White River policing area , leading to the arrest of two foreign nationals (Ethopian Citizens) aged 27 and 47.

Information was received and operationalised by Crime Intelligence members, regarding suspicious activities happening in White River Industrial area, Mpumalanga.

The members kept observation and gathered information, which led to the operation.

During the search, two Ethopian National males were found in a possession of two Fortuner vehicles, loaded with different counterfeit products.

The suspects couldn't provide a clear explanation of the items.

The team summoned counterparts whereby a thorough search continued. A large amount of money was found inside the two vehicles and seized.

Information led the team to a storage facility that was locked. Upon opening, the team found a panelvan branded like an ambulance full of counterfeit goods. Upon the search of the bogus ambulance, further cash money was also found and seized. The two males were arrested, charged, and detained.

More than R10 million in counterfeit goods, inclusive of different types of takkies / shoes, illicit cigarettes, body cream, hair pieces, and other items were seized.

The vehicles and seized property was taken into safe custody. Suspects first court appearance will be on Wednesday, 27 November 2024, in White River Magistrate' Court.

The Provincial Head Major General Gerber assured the public that all information received is handled confidentialy. He urged the public not to buy illicit products but rather buy from well-known brand holders or retailers.



The General concluded by saying that: "The Illicit trade has a negative impact on the economy of the country and also potential dangers to public health.

