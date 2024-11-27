Minister Mzamo Buthelezi hosts 2024 Integrated National Batho Pele Service Excellence and Innovation Awards, 29 Nov

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi takes pleasure in hosting the 2024 National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards Ceremony on 29 November 2024.

The National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards aim to acknowledge and honour exceptional public service delivery and innovation in South Africa's public sector. This year, as the country marks 30 years of democracy, the awards emphasize inclusivity and the commitment to leaving no one behind, aligning with national service

excellence and transformation objectives.

The 2024 National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards are a culmination of rigorous selection, adjudication, and auditing processes for the nominations made by citizens and public servants, covering the following categories:

▪ Best Front-Line Service Delivery Employee of the Year

▪ Best Service Delivery Institution/Department

▪ Best General Worker of the Year

▪ Best Implemented Project of the Year

▪ Citizen-Focused Innovative Solution Award

▪ Innovations Harnessing Technology

▪ Replication and Adaptation of an Innovative Solution

▪ Overall Batho Pele Winner of the Year

▪ Public Sector Innovator of the Year

▪ Special Ministerial Awards

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Awards Ceremony Detail

Date: 29 November 2024

Venue: Radisson Blue Hotel and Conference OR Tambo

Time: 15h00 for 16h00

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ta3GW4FyQaq1Sfsa3FF7Zw

For More Information:

Mr. Moses Mushi

Corporate Communications

Cell: 064 185 6496

E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Ms Mmabatho Mashaba

Marketing and Communication

Cell: 082 044 9543

E-mail: mmabatho.mashaba@cpsi.co.za

RSVP Media Inquiries and Interview Appointments:

Mr. Dudley Moloi

Content and Media Liaison

Cell: 072 420 9946

E-mail: dudley@dpsa.gov.za