Minister Mzamo Buthelezi hosts 2024 Integrated National Batho Pele Service Excellence and Innovation Awards, 29 Nov
Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi takes pleasure in hosting the 2024 National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards Ceremony on 29 November 2024.
The National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards aim to acknowledge and honour exceptional public service delivery and innovation in South Africa's public sector. This year, as the country marks 30 years of democracy, the awards emphasize inclusivity and the commitment to leaving no one behind, aligning with national service
excellence and transformation objectives.
The 2024 National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards are a culmination of rigorous selection, adjudication, and auditing processes for the nominations made by citizens and public servants, covering the following categories:
▪ Best Front-Line Service Delivery Employee of the Year
▪ Best Service Delivery Institution/Department
▪ Best General Worker of the Year
▪ Best Implemented Project of the Year
▪ Citizen-Focused Innovative Solution Award
▪ Innovations Harnessing Technology
▪ Replication and Adaptation of an Innovative Solution
▪ Overall Batho Pele Winner of the Year
▪ Public Sector Innovator of the Year
▪ Special Ministerial Awards
Members of the Media are invited as follows:
Awards Ceremony Detail
Date: 29 November 2024
Venue: Radisson Blue Hotel and Conference OR Tambo
Time: 15h00 for 16h00
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ta3GW4FyQaq1Sfsa3FF7Zw
For More Information:
Mr. Moses Mushi
Corporate Communications
Cell: 064 185 6496
E-mail: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za
Ms Mmabatho Mashaba
Marketing and Communication
Cell: 082 044 9543
E-mail: mmabatho.mashaba@cpsi.co.za
RSVP Media Inquiries and Interview Appointments:
Mr. Dudley Moloi
Content and Media Liaison
Cell: 072 420 9946
E-mail: dudley@dpsa.gov.za
