Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads commemoration of 30th anniversary of Restitution of Land Rights Act , 2 Dec

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Restitution of Land Rights Act on 2 December 2024 at the Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria, under the theme: Dignity Restored through the Land Restitution Act.

The Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994 (Act No. 22 of 1994), was enacted to restore land rights to individuals and communities dispossessed due to past racially discriminatory laws and practices. This Act also established the Land Claims Court (now the Land Court) and created the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights to oversee the restitution process.

This commemoration provides an opportunity to reflect on the 30 years of the restitution programme and its impact on the lives of individuals and communities across South Africa.

The event will include a panel discussion aimed at facilitating an honest reflection and dialogue on the complexities of land restitution in our country and the progress that has been made thus far. This discussion will also explore innovative solutions as we look ahead to the future of the Restitution Programme while acknowledging the positive impact it has had on those whose claims have been finalised.

Stakeholders, including beneficiary leaders and experts, will participate in the dialogue.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 2 December 2024

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site, Pretoria

Time: 9h00

Theme: Dignity Restored through the Land Restitution Act

