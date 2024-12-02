BRK Technology to Attend 15th International Conference on Renewable and Clean Energy in Japan

Biofuel Research

Company’s delegation will engage with global leaders to highlight innovations in sustainable energy and explore collaboration opportunities in Fukuoka, Japan.

HONG KONG, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRK Technology an innovator at the vanguard of advanced research and development into algal biofuels, is proud to announce its intention to participate in the upcoming 15th International Conference on Renewable and Clean Energy ICRCE 2025), to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from February 15th -17th, 2025. The company will send a small delegation of experts to the conference, where they will engage with global leaders in clean energy, explore the latest innovations, and share insights on the potential of algal biofuels.An opportunity to collaborateThe International Conference on Renewable and Clean Energy is one of the most prestigious gatherings for industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers working in the field of sustainable energy. The conference’s primary theme is to foster discussion and reflection on recent trends while providing an opportunity for scientists, engineers and other professionals to engage and explore new ideas with a view to potentially developing opportunities for collaboration. The two-day event will feature discussions on cutting-edge technologies and trends in renewable energy sources, making it an ideal platform for BRK Technology to highlight its advancements in algal biofuel production.Staying at the forefront of renewable energyJin Wong, CEO of BRK Technology, commented: “We’re excited to be part of this influential conference and are eager to contribute to the discussions on how our advancements in algal biofuels can play a prominent role in the effort to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy solutions. As we continue to innovate and scale our operations, participation in events like this is essential if we’re to stay at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.”The delegation from BRK Technology will participate in various sessions and panels, focusing on the role of algal biofuels in reducing the world’s dependence on fossil fuels, as well as how technological advances are making biofuel production more efficient and scalable.A focus on collaboration and innovationAs a global leader in the development of algal biofuels, BRK Technology is committed to collaboration across the renewable energy sector. The company aims to exchange ideas with fellow innovators, policymakers, and researchers at the conference to drive forward the development of sustainable energy solutions.“We believe that cooperation within the clean energy community is key to tackling the urgent challenges of climate change and energy security. Our participation at the 15th International Conference on Renewable and Clean Energy is an important step in advancing the role of algal biofuels in the global energy transition,” added Mr. Wong.About BRK Technology Co., LimitedBRK Technology is a pioneering company in the development and commercialization of algal biofuels, dedicated to creating sustainable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions. With innovative technologies and a commitment to environmental stewardship, BRK Technology is at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

