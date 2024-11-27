Windo VanGo Announces Special Rebate Offers on Energy-Efficient Shades, Just in Time for Winter

Exclusive rebate up to $1,200 on Hunter Douglas energy-efficient shades available through December 9, 2024, helping homeowners save on energy costs this winter

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windo VanGo , a family-owned and trusted provider of premium window treatments in the Denver metro area, is excited to announce a limited-time rebate offer on their energy-efficient shades. With fall in full swing, homeowners can take advantage of these exclusive savings while preparing their homes for the colder months ahead.This special rebate, offered in partnership with Hunter Douglas, allows customers to receive up to a $1,200 rebate when purchasing qualifying Hunter Douglas energy-efficient shades. The promotion is available now through December 9, 2024, making it the perfect time for homeowners to invest in stylish window treatments that help save on energy costs throughout the year.Energy-Efficient Shades: Style Meets SustainabilityAs the weather cools down, energy efficiency becomes a top priority for many homeowners. Windo VanGo’s selection of energy-efficient window treatments, including the popular cellular shades, is designed to help reduce heat loss through windows, keeping homes warm while lowering energy bills.“Our energy-efficient shades are more than just beautiful additions to your home—they’re also practical,” said a spokesperson for Windo VanGo. “These shades are designed to trap heat in during colder months and block it out during warmer months, ensuring your home remains comfortable year-round. With the added savings from this rebate, it’s the perfect time for homeowners to upgrade their window treatments.”The Details of the Rebate OfferThe rebate promotion includes several of Hunter Douglas’s most popular and effective energy-saving products. Customers can receive the rebate when purchasing select styles of DuetteHoneycomb Shades, VignetteModern Roman Shades, or SonnetteCellular Roller Shades. These shades provide insulation and come in a wide variety of colors and styles to suit any home décor.- Purchase a minimum of 4 shades to qualify for a rebate.- Rebates increase with the purchase of additional shades—up to 24 shades to maximize your savings.- All rebates are issued in the form of a prepaid rewards card.- Offer ends December 9, 2024.“This offer represents an excellent opportunity for customers to invest in high-quality, energy-efficient window treatments while enjoying significant savings,” the spokesperson added. “Hunter Douglas is known for its innovation and quality, and we are proud to partner with them to bring this special promotion to our customers.”Why Energy Efficiency Matters This FallWith utility costs often rising during the colder months, investing in energy-efficient window coverings can make a noticeable difference in home energy consumption. Windo VanGo’s selection of shades is designed to improve a home’s insulation, allowing homeowners to enjoy increased comfort without relying as heavily on heating systems. In addition to saving on energy costs, these shades can also enhance privacy and light control, making them a functional and stylish solution for any home.“We understand that our customers are looking for ways to make their homes both more comfortable and more efficient,” said the Windo VanGo spokesperson. “Our professional installation services ensure that each window treatment is fitted perfectly, further optimizing the energy-saving benefits.”Visit Windo VanGo’s Showroom and Request a ConsultationTo help customers take full advantage of this limited-time rebate, Windo VanGo invites homeowners to visit their newly remodeled showroom in Broomfield, where they can explore full-sized displays of energy-efficient shades and consult with the company’s experts. Windo VanGo also offers in-home consultations, making it even easier for customers to find the perfect window treatments for their space.For more information on the rebate offer, qualifying products, or other questions, request a FREE consultation with Windo VanGo today . Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your home’s energy efficiency while saving with this exclusive rebate offer.About WindoVanGoWindo VanGo is a family-owned business with over 20 years of experience in providing premium window treatments to homeowners in Broomfield, CO, and the surrounding Denver metro area. Specializing in custom blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery, Windo VanGo is committed to offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a newly remodeled showroom and a wide range of innovative solutions from leading brands like Hunter Douglas, Windo VanGo is the go-to choice for homeowners looking to enhance their homes' style and functionality.For more information, visit Windo VanGo’s website or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.