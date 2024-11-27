Magnasoft Continues Premier Membership in the Fiber Broadband Association, Advancing Digital Equity and Empowering Communities through Innovation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnasoft, a global leader in geospatial design, engineering, and data management services, is proud to announce its third consecutive year as a premier member of the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). This ongoing partnership underscores Magnasoft’s commitment to advancing reliable fiber broadband networks and bridging the digital divide for communities worldwide.“The Fiber Broadband Association is pleased to have Magnasoft continue its premier membership,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “Our association thrives on the knowledge, collaboration, and dedication of our members, and we are confident that Magnasoft will continue to be an invaluable asset to our efforts to advance fiber broadband technology, close the digital equity gap, and enhance quality of life for communities globally.”As a premier member, Magnasoft actively participates in FBA initiatives, including committee engagements, working groups, and events such as Fiber Connect. Leveraging its expertise in telecom and innovative geospatial solutions, Magnasoft works alongside industry leaders to shape strategies that expand broadband access and promote digital equity.“We are honored to mark our third year as a premier member of the Fiber Broadband Association,” said Tiger Ramesh, CEO of Magnasoft. “Through our MFiber FTTx and MTower services, we continue to support the expansion of reliable fiber networks and foster digital transformation in underserved communities. Our advanced solutions are designed to enhance connectivity, scalability, and operational efficiency, driving growth for both telecom providers and the communities they serve.”Innovative Solutions for Fiber Broadband DeploymentMagnasoft’s telecom solutions are designed to optimize every stage of fiber network deployment. The MFiber FTTx Suite offers an end-to-end approach, covering digital fielding, base map creation, high-level and low-level design, permitting, construction documentation, and network performance monitoring. MFiber streamlines the design lifecycle to ensure cost efficiency, precision, and reliability for telecom providers.Complementing this, the MTower Suite redefines telecom tower infrastructure management. Powered by UAV technology, 3D digital twins, and AI/ML-driven analytics, MTower delivers exceptional precision in asset tracking, operational efficiency, and network performance. These transformative solutions empower smarter decision-making, cost savings, and improved service delivery.Together, Magnasoft’s solutions play a vital role in expanding broadband connectivity, driving economic growth, and contributing to a more connected and equitable world.About MagnasoftMagnasoft is a global leader in geospatial mapping, engineering & design, and geospatial analytics. Serving critical sectors such as telecom, utilities, land administration, and autonomous navigation, Magnasoft has been delivering cutting-edge solutions since 2002. The company empowers clients with actionable insights and a single source of truth for real-world assets.With a global presence, including offices in Bangalore, the USA, and Europe, and delivery centers in Bangalore, Hassan, and Hyderabad, Magnasoft offers flexible delivery models tailored to diverse business needs. Magnasoft is ISO 27001, ISO 9001, Cyber Essentials PLUS, ISO 14001 & 45001, and ISO 22301 certified, adhering to the highest standards of quality, security, and operational excellence. The company’s unique “pay-for-outputs, not inputs” model helps clients maximize value and efficiency across engagements.Learn more at www.magnasoft.com About the Fiber Broadband AssociationThe Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem, including service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists. Dedicated to advancing fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of digital equity, the FBA works to provide advocacy, education, and resources that help close the digital divide.Since 2001, FBA members have partnered with communities and policymakers to build the critical infrastructure that delivers the economic and societal benefits of fiber broadband. The FBA is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa.For more information, visit www.fiberbroadband.org Press Contacts:Anju KhatriMagnasoftAnju.k@magnasoft.comAshley SchulteConnect2 Communications for the Fiber Broadband AssociationFBA@connect2comm.com

