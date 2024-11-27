The Media Nanny and Circulate to open office in Saudi Arabia as part of new strategic partnership

The Media Nanny and Circulate The Media Nanny and Circulate 2

Riyadh will become a regional hub for the leading creative agencies, alongside their existing offices in Amsterdam, Dublin, and Lisbon.

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Media Nanny , the globally renowned creative communications & PR agency, and Circulate , an award winning digital agency, today announced their expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2025. The partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the agency landscape for the region as the two companies combine significant talent and experience to provide a compelling alternative to larger incumbent agency offerings.Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Media Nanny represents a diverse roster of high-profile clients worldwide, including Mochakk, Gianluca Vacchi, Lilly Palmer, GORDO, Porsche, Audemars Piguet, The Pacha Group and FIVE Hotels and Resorts, and is now setting its sights on deepening its presence in the rapidly growing MENA region. Circulate is the agency of choice for a renowned roster of music and culture heavyweights including Circoloco, Mochakk, Oliver Heldens, Jägermeister, White Claw and MAC Global. Both agencies have delivered large scale campaigns in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent years.Within the region, Circulate and The Media Nanny have previously worked together across MDLBEAST Soundstorm Festival, Balad Beast, XP Music Futures and MDLBEAST Records. A strategic partnership is an organic evolution of their work together, allowing the agencies to offer a genuine 360 approach to their clients in the region. Circulate Co-Founder David De Valera emphasised this point “We’ve seen firsthand the incredible growth of creative industries in the MENA region. These industries need independent, flexible agency partners who truly understand the region, the new-built ecosystems and its culture, as well as the global marketing landscape.”Both The Media Nanny and Circulate have played pivotal roles in the launch and growth of MDLBEAST, a pioneering Saudi Arabian entertainment company known for its groundbreaking events such as Soundstorm Festival, the XP Music Futures conference, and its record label, MDLBEAST Records. The Media Nanny has also provided PR support for popular nightlife venues like Beast House and Attaché as well as Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Alicia Keys’ Women to Women initiative and the FEI World Cup Final Riyadh, contributing to the dynamic sports and entertainment landscape in the region.José Woldring-Walker, founder and CEO of The Media Nanny, expressed excitement about the expansion: "From the first time I set foot on the ground, I’ve felt extremely welcome and inspired by the Kingdom. We have built a strong track record thanks to the trust from our clients and the successful global campaigns we’ve run with them over the last four years. It’s a priority for us to continue demonstrating our knowledge and expertise by supporting clients who are leading innovation across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. I believe there is no better city than Riyadh to establish ourselves to service new and existing clients.”Circulate Co-Founder Marcus O’Sullivan emphasised the unique nature of the partnership “Our collaboration with The Media Nanny enables us to use our global music networks and experience to the benefit of our partners. Combined with that, our intention is to attract the very best regional talent to work alongside our existing teams, this will be an unparalleled creative launchpad in the Middle East.”With the Riyadh office, The Media Nanny and Circulate are set to continue their track record of excellence in strategic marketing, PR, creative, and communications, helping clients navigate the evolving cultural and entertainment sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. Their combined efforts will provide on-the-ground support to existing and new clients within the region, further strengthening the agencies’ reputations as a go-to in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

