Chef and Food Writer Adán Medrano Shares His Delicious Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup Recipe for Fall and Winter

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the temperatures start to drop and the leaves begin to change, there's nothing quite like a warm and hearty bowl of soup to comfort and nourish the soul. And who better to turn to for a delicious soup recipe than renowned chef and food writer, Adán Medrano? With his latest creation, Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup, Medrano combines traditional Mexican flavors with a touch of his own expertise to create the perfect dish for fall and winter.

Using homemade chicken stock as the base, Medrano's Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup not only adds a depth of flavor but also packs a nutritious punch. "Homemade chicken stock is a great way to add essential vitamins and minerals to your soup," says Medrano. "It's also a great way to use up leftover chicken bones and scraps, reducing food waste in the kitchen."

But what sets this soup apart is Medrano's recommendation to roast guajillo chile for added depth of flavor and a touch of sweetness. "Roasting the guajillo chile brings out its natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor to the soup," explains Medrano. "It's a simple step that makes a big difference in the overall taste."

To add even more depth to the soup, Medrano suggests roasting and blackening tomatoes on a grill before adding them to the soup. This technique not only adds a smoky flavor but also intensifies the sweetness of the tomatoes. "It's a great way to elevate the flavor of the soup and impress your dinner party guests," says Medrano.

For those looking to recreate this delicious soup at home, Medrano has shared his recipe. With simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, anyone can enjoy a bowl of Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup in the comfort of their own home. So, as the weather gets colder, warm up with a bowl of Adán Medrano's Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup and savor the flavors of fall and winter.

Recipe for Adán Medrano's Chicken Stock Tortilla Soup:

(Adapted from the history/cookbook, "Don't Count The Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking," published by Texas Tech University Press.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the Chicken Stock:

1 whole chicken, about 3 pounds, cut into large pieces

1⁄4 white onion

1 clove garlic

1 1⁄2 gallons cold water

For the Tortilla Soup:

(with already prepared chicken stock, total time 15 minutes)

2 medium tomatoes

1 4-inch-long chile guajillo, half of which can be reserved for use in a salsa or other recipe

1 clove garlic

1⁄4 cup white onion

6 corn tortillas

3 tablespoons no-trans fats vegetable oil, to brush lightly on the tortillas

6 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped.

lime wedges

Method

To Make the Chicken Stock

1. In a large stockpot, add the cold water, onion, garlic, and chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a very slow simmer. Simmer for 3 hours, skimming off regularly any foam that forms on the surface.

2. Strain the cooked chicken stock with a fine mesh sieve and set aside, refrigerate, or freeze depending on when you plan to serve the soup. Reserve the chicken parts to use later for Chicken Fricasé, or other chicken dish. The cooked chicken can be stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days and in the freezer for up to 4 months.

To Make the Tortilla Soup:

3. Preheat oven to 350 ̊F.

4. On a cutting board, lightly brush vegetable oil on both sides of each corn tortilla. With a sharp knife, slice the oiled tortillas into 1⁄4-inch strips.

5. Place the tortilla strips on a baking sheet, taking care not to crowd them, and bake in a 350 ̊F oven for 12 to15 minutes, until they turn a deep golden color. If the strips are undercooked and pale, they will not be crispy enough for the soup. Set the strips aside.

6. On a comal, roast the tomato and guajillo chile on medium heat, turning them as necessary. Remove the chile after it begins to blacken, about 3 minutes, break off a 2-inch piece that you will use, and remove all the seeds. Save the rest of the guajillo to make a salsa for another meal. The tomato will take longer to roast, about 12 minutes. It will become soft, with black spots all over.

7. In a blender, add the roasted tomato, onion, garlic, and the deseeded half of the guajillo chile. Purée until smooth but still flecked with guajillo chile.

8. In a saucepan, add the tomato purée and 4 cups of the chicken stock. Taste and adjust the salt. Bring to a simmer; then cover and simmer slowly for 10 minutes.

To serve, distribute the crisp tortilla strips among four bowls and pour the soup over them. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

