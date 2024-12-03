Leads.io Acquires Reflex Mediagroup, Accelerates Growth Across France and Europe

HOORN, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leads.io — a fast-growing and premier tech-enabled lead generation agency — has acquired Reflex Mediagroup to accelerate its expansion in France and other European markets. This acquisition follows Leads.io’s recent integration of three prominent French websites: M-Habitat.fr, Prix-Pose.com, and Guide-Piscine.fr. With Reflex Mediagroup now part of its portfolio, Leads.io is set to strengthen its foothold in both the French and Spanish markets, further expanding its European presence.Reflex Mediagroup Group Overview:Reflex Mediagroup — a privately held scale-up agency founded in 2014 — is a lead generation agency with a team of 50 experts specializing in growth marketing and in-house ad technology — contributing to a combined team of over 300 professionals across the Leads.io group and strengthening its presence in the 35 markets where Leads.io is already active.Reflex Media’s mission is to help brands optimize their digital customer acquisition strategies and expand their global reach. With offices in Barcelona and Casablanca, Reflex Mediagroup operates through its subsidiaries: Reflex Leads, Reflex Affiliates, and Reflex Call.Statements from Leads.io CEO and Reflex Mediagroup Owner:Tim Roemer, CEO and founder of Leads.io, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented team at Reflex Mediagroup to Leads.io. Reflex has established itself as a leader in customer acquisition, consistently delivering high-quality leads across France and other European markets. By uniting our strengths, we are confident in our ability to further embellish the gold standard in lead generation — that we at Leads have proudly set over our 2+ decades of service.”Reflex owner Geoffrey Bonnechere commented: “Selling Reflex to such a successful group that shares our passion and values makes me confident this move will be a major success for both parties and a defining moment for the lead generation industry.”About Leads.io:Leads.io offers a better way to acquire high-quality leads and sets the industry benchmark with a focus on transparency, fast customer acquisition, and proprietary tech-enabled solutions — all while harnessing its powerful portfolio of owned media brands and strategic media partnerships.Leads.io’s seamless, performance-based model ensures that clients pay only per lead — with everything from strategy and development to account management and legal handled at no extra cost, allowing businesses to focus on their core competencies.Driven by a mission to become the global #1 in lead generation, Leads.io’s continued success is built on operational excellence, long-term client relationships, a best-in-class customer retention rate, and a “no-black-box” approach to its services.About Reflex Mediagroup:Reflex Mediagroup — a privately held scale-up agency founded in 2014 in London — specializes in growth marketing and in-house ad tech. Their goal is to help brands improve their digital customer acquisition and scale their reach worldwide. With offices in Barcelona and Casablanca, Reflex Mediagroup’s global reach is expanding and currently consists of Reflex Leads, Reflex Affiliates, and Reflex Call.Reflex has partnered with businesses of varying sizes across different industries — delivering outstanding results in sectors including Home Improvements, Insurance, Healthcare, Senior Care, Telecommunications, and Energy, across key markets such as France, Spain, Italy, the UK, Benelux, and DACH regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.