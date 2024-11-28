Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2024: Strong Market Growth Influenced by Mobile Computing and Increased Laptop Usage

Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The laptop stands market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

What Does the Laptop Stands Market Size 2024 And Growth Rate Indicate?

The laptop stands market size has shown substantial growth in recent years, rising from a valuation of $0.35 billion in 2023 to a projected $0.38 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of a robust 8.5%. The substantial upswing witnessed during the historic period can be ascribed to multiple critical factors. The rise of mobile computing, escalating awareness of health and ergonomics, the increasing usage of laptops, expansion in gaming and streaming, and robust growth in the laptop accessories market are all significant drivers fostering this market growth.

How Is The Laptop Stands Market Expected To Grow In The Next Few Years?

As per the Laptop stands market growth forecast, the market size is expected to experience strong growth in the next few years. From its current size, it is projected to grow to $0.54 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The impressive growth expected during the forecast period can be attributed to various factors. The rise of remote learning, the adoption of sustainable manufacturing in the industry, the expansion of global e-commerce, the blossoming of the social media influencer market, and increasing demand for compact and space-saving laptop stands are among the key market drivers. Major trends that are anticipated to influence the market during the forecast period include the advent of 5g connectivity, the integration of artificial intelligence AI and smart assistants, smart home integration, the inclusion of educational technology, and advanced cooling technologies.

What Are the Key Drivers of the Laptop Stands Market?

The improved ergonomics of laptop stands are expected to play a vital role in propelling the growth of the laptop stands market in the coming years. Ergonomics aims to enhance both productivity and comfort for laptop users while alleviating the risk of repetitive stress injury that occurs when users perform repeated tasks such as typing on a keyboard. A laptop stand lifts the laptop display to eye level, which help prevent discomfort, or strain in the back and neck. For instance, BakkerElkhuizen's ergonomic laptop stands, when used with an external keyboard and mouse, enhance productivity by up to 17%, reduce neck pressure by 32%, and improve comfort by 21%.

Who Are The Major Players In The Laptop Stands Market?

Prominent companies operating in the laptop stands market include Rain Design Inc., Avantree Ltd., Samson Technologies Corp, AmazonBasics, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Griffin Technology Group, Pure World Energy LLC, Steklo Abresist Private Ltd., Desk York, Reason Global Alliance Co Ltd., Shenzhen AiWoLi Technology Co Ltd., Cooler Master Technology Inc., Executive Office Solutions Inc., Ergotron Inc., AVLT-Power, Varidesk LLC, Fleximounts, The Roost Stand, Uncaged Ergonomics, iMovR designs, Aidata Co. Ltd., Allsop Inc., LapWorks Inc., Levenger Company, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., MOFT, Delkin Devices Inc., iLap Education Ltd., Mobile Edge LLC, and ESI Ergonomic Solutions LLC.

What Are The Key Trends In The Laptop Stands Market?

The consistent launch of technologically advanced products is a key trend gaining substantial traction in the laptop stands market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing advanced solutions for laptop stands. Taking one such recent development into account, in July 2022, India-based company Portronics launched ‘My Buddy K5,’ a portable laptop stand. Made of aluminum and featuring an adjustable height, it is compatible with all laptop sizes, including 15 and 17-inch laptops.

How Is The Laptop Stands Market Segmented?

The laptop stands market covered in this report is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Product Type: Aluminum Laptop Stand, Acrylic Laptop Stand, Plastic Laptop Stand, Other Product Types

2 By Application: Office, Residence, School, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Laptop Stands Market?

North America was the largest region in the laptop stands market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also covered in this market report.

