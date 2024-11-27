Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza: High-Level Segment of the 115th session of the IOM Council

Regular Migration Pathways: A global call for action

Chairperson Ambassador Yun.

The Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Excellencies,

Distinguished Delegates,

It is with great honour and privilege to deliver South Africa’s Country Statement as a contribution to this 115th Session of the IOM Council. I would like to firstly express my country's appreciation and Thanks to Ambassador Statch for your leadership and, for your recent visit to South Africa in your role as the Chairperson of the Council. We are particularly pleased that you were able to visit, one of our busiest ports of entry, Beitbridge border post, the Musina Refugee Reception Office and the IOM Sexual Health and Reproductive Rights Project. Your visit is testament to the value of learning from each other through practical on the ground lived experiences.

Chairperson,

A global call for action to regular migration pathways is critical within the global environment, particularly given the consistent rise in the number of international migrants. It is our view that migration should be a choice and never something that is forced on anyone because of either conflict or Human Rights Infringement. As a country that respects human rights for all, as espoused in our Constitution, South Africa always strives to ensure the protection of all within its borders.

As a country, we have consistently advocated for safe, orderly, and regular migration, and our call was strengthened even more with the adoption and now implementation of the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM). This is the reason my country is actively participating in the review processes in preparation for the 2nd International Migration Review Forum in 2026. Furthermore, my country continues to call for the need to address the push and pull factors of migration to ensure that people have a choice to move. In this regard, it is important to also address some of the structural and governance challenges that sometimes lead to migrants undertaking perilous, journeys in search of a better life.

Chairperson,

South Africa as a receiving country understands that ensuring legal pathways requires a holistic approach of collaboration and cooperation among sending, transit, and receiving States in the migration journey. It has to be a shared responsibility to protect, promote, and fulfil the human rights of our people to better protect migrants. Therefore, migration governance at the national level is paramount for South Africa.

Since the dawn of democracy in 1994, my country has introduced key policy frameworks and legislations that seek to regulate migration of persons as espoused in the Constitution with a commitment to the realisation and protection of human rights. These include the Citizenship Act, the Refugee Act, the Immigration Act, and the Border Management Authority Act.

The BMA Act is the most recent reform which introduces an integrated border management approach in easing regular migration, trade, and strengthening of national security. Since the introduction of the Border Management Authority, we have seen a steady decline in the number of child trafficking cases across the country. The BMA has also managed to contribute positively to the fight against the illicit movement of goods which often comes with Human Trafficking.

South Africa is introducing a One-Stop Border Posts in six of its busiest land ports of entry. The infrastructure investment we are putting in development of the 6 ports of entry with our neighbouring countries will promote and ease regular movement of both people and goods through our border environment. The state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology will also help us in the fight against human trafficking and illicit trade providing a safe and secure environment for regular movement and trade.

Some of the recent reforms that my country has introduced include the Implementation of new visa reforms aimed at attracting skills, investment, and tourism, such as the introduction of the remote-work visa for digital nomads and the creation of the Trusted Employer Scheme, which waives certain visa requirements and allows for a Points-based System. This we believe is one of the ways in which promoting and supporting regular migration can contribute to Economic development fostering Inclusive Growth and Job Creation.

In April 2024, the Cabinet approved the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection, which seeks to position the immigration system as an economic enabler while protecting our national security and interests.

The White Paper is currently being supplemented to address various stakeholders' concerns. These recent reforms will help in addressing the mixed migration flows into the country, working closely with key partners like the IOM and the UNHCR.

Chairperson,

My country’s policy perspectives on international migration are grounded on the realisation that we are an essential part of our continent and the world. Therefore, our success and that of the African Continent and the Globe are intertwined. We understand that Migration Plays a critical role in growing economies of the world as it provides for information and skills exchanges which are critical for economic growth and development.

In an attempt to address irregular migration, the South African government has, on several occasions, granted amnesty to nationals of countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, regularising their status in the country through exemption permits, permanent residence status, and citizenship in some instances.

South Africa continues to seek better means of reforming our immigration policies and legislation that are more progressive and humane, taking a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. These reforms also take into consideration the fact that women, the youth, persons living with disabilities, and Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by inequalities and vulnerabilities in the migration processes.

As we move towards a more digitalised space and have taken note of the IOM’s draft strategic plans, South Africa continues to seek support not only from the IOM but the international community at large, as well as the private sector in addressing root causes of irregular migration.

As I conclude, South Africa believes that regular migration can benefit sending, transit, and receiving states, thus immensely contributing towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening regional, continental, and international cooperation.

I thank you.

