Minister Nomakhosazana Meth extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Prof Enos Ngutshane

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has expressed heartfelt sorrow following the untimely passing of the CCMA's Governing Body Chairperson, Prof. Enos Ngutshane. Prof. Ngutshane passed away on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at the age of 68, following a short illness.

Prof Ngutshane, who was very instrumental during the historic June 16, 1976 uprising, was appointed by the Minister of Employment and Labour (DEL), as an independent Chairperson of the CCMA's Governing Body in 2020, wherein he served with dedication and distinction until his passing.

His unparalleled contribution to the labour market has left a permanent mark, serving the sector with integrity and a resolve to stabilise the labour market, which is an essential component to economic transformation and job creation. It was due to his appointment and through his leadership, that the CCMA’s performance soared to greater heights resulting in the organisation attaining three consecutive clean audits. These achievements and many others are testament to his commitment to excellence and good governance.

Prof. Enos Ngutshane is also recognized as a thought leader in Corporate Governance, Local Government, Rail Engineering, Occupational Health and Safety, and Risk Management.

Throughout his distinguished career, Prof. Ngutshane held notable positions, including lecturer at the Wits Faculty of Commerce and Law, Deputy Director General (DDG) for Housing and Local Government at the Gauteng Government, and CEO of the South African Foundation for Public Management (SAFPUM). In addition, he also served as Chairperson and Trustee of the PRASA Provident Fund for an impressive 15 years, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to effective governance and leadership.

Minister Meth has implored the CCMA board to continue the good work of Prof Ngutshane, in order to ensure that his legacy lives on. The Minister says his contribution will be cherished and remembered by all those who had the privilege of working with him.

"Prof. Ngutshane brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CCMA. His leadership and insight were instrumental in shaping policies that continue to improve the lives of all South African workers and employers. He was a true servant of social justice in the labour market.

On behalf the Department and its Entities, management and staff, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all loved ones of Prof Ngutshane,” says Minister Meth.

