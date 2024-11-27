Gauteng Health on patients relocated back to their respective wards at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is pleased to confirm that the 21 patients, 20 adults and 1 paediatric patient, from Steve Biko Academic Hospital's Cardiac and Paediatric Intensive care units, who were temporarily relocated to other units due to a fire incident on Saturday, 23 November, have since been moved back to their original wards as of Sunday, 24 November, in the afternoon.

This comes after the successful sampling for the air which cleared the wards of any dangerous gases and the smoke odour was neutralised. The intensive care unit wards have undergone thorough cleaning to maintain a hygienic environment.

The patients were promptly relocated to other units as a precautionary measure when dense smoke filled a part of the hospital after an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) unit which had a leak caught fire in the plant room.

Meanwhile, a contractor is on site to replace the damaged UPS system.

