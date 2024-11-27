Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa addresses stakeholder engagement on Draft Integrated Resource 2023 review, 28 Nov

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Thursday, 28 November 2024 address Session 3 of the targeted stakeholder engagement series, at the Cresta Grande Cape Town Hotel, in Cape Town.

The sessions are presenting the outcome of the review, based on comments received on the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2023) that was published for public comments on 4 January 2024.

The stakeholder engagements are being held as follows:

Session 1

Date: 26 November 2024 Time: 09h00 – 14h30 Format: In person and virtual Virtual Link:

https://zoom.us/j/96763256523?pwd=q3DZhIb4eLb0v6EjyDdXYovqTYCFUP.1

Venue: Council for Geosciences (CGS), 280 Pretoria Road, Silverton Pretoria, Gauteng.

Session 2

Date: 27 November 2024 Time: 10h00 – 13h30 Format: Virtual

Virtual Link: IRP Review Targeted Stakeholder Engagement 27 November 2024

Session 3

Date: 28 November 2024

Time: 09h00 – 13h30

Format: In person and virtually (Hybrid)

Venue: Cresta Grande Cape Town Hotel (Cnr Strand and Loop)

Virtual Link: IRP Review Targeted Stakeholder Engagement 28 November 2024

Members of the public, media and stakeholders are required to register to join both the in-person and virtual sessions on the link below:

https://forms.office.com/r/rxfg4Zfk8Z

For in person attendance, registration will close at 15h00, on 25 November 2024. Please note the venue for the physical session has limited capacity

General enquiries: IRP.Queries@dmre.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Tsakane@presidency.gov.za

mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

